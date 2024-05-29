Why You Should Plan Your Next Cycling Adventure in Tennessee

May 28—(StatePoint) Are you a cyclist, adventurer, endurance athlete or traveler seeking authentic experiences? Consider hitting up the back roads and byways of Tennessee.

Tennessee is inviting cyclists to experience the state by traversing 52 new curated road cycling routes that wind their way through picturesque landscapes. The new program, Bike Tennessee, recently launched at BikeTN.com and allows cyclists to engage with the routes using the cycling app Ride with GPS.

Tennessee has been named an ambassador for the popular app, making all 52 routes easily accessible across the platform. Each Bike Tennessee route was meticulously mapped, ensuring cyclists have access to detailed navigation, valuable route information about the terrain, waypoints and hidden gems along the way, as well as modifications to tailor each ride.

The routes were created in collaboration with professional cycling guide Shannon Burke of Velo View Bike Tours, who brings more than a decade of experience leading cycling tours. All 1,739 miles of route were selected with safety and scenery in mind, offering seasoned cyclists mostly rural, low-traffic experiences in some of Tennessee's most scenic and historic landscapes, including 14 routes in state parks.

"As travelers increasingly seek sustainable and authentic experiences, we invite them to explore our scenic routes and discover the charm of our small towns," says Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner.

From farmlands to mountains and waterfalls to historic battlegrounds, Bike Tennessee routes take cyclists past some incredible scenery. Some of the highlights include:

—Roan Mountain Challenge in Northeast Tennessee: This epic ride brings climbs of up to 6,285 feet and spectacular views on Roan Mountain.

—Fall Creek Falls Loop in East Tennessee: Home to the state's tallest waterfall.

—Lynchburg Loop in Middle Tennessee: Starting in historic Downtown Lynchburg, the loop takes riders by Jack Daniel's Distillery.

—Mississippi River Ramble in West Tennessee: Bike across the mighty Mississippi and experience the spectacular views along the Memphis riverfront.

—Reelfoot Lake Loop in Northwest Tennessee: Explore the lake that was formed when the Mississippi River experienced a series of earthquakes in 1811-12.

Learn more about Bike Tennessee and explore the available road cycling routes by visiting www.BikeTN.com. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BikeTN.

"Tennessee has all the right ingredients to be one of the premier cycling destinations in the country—low-traffic backroads, welcoming communities and stunning scenery," says Burke. "It's an amazing place to ride!"

