Why People on Instagram Are Upset With Physician's Formula's New Highlighter Swatches [Updated]

Physician's Formula just posted swatches on Instagram of its two new Butter Highlighters, and people are angry it didn't use a wider range of skin tones for the swatching.

UPDATE (May 2, 2018): Since the publication of this article, Physician's Formula has reached out to Allure to share that the brand has made a public statement on its Instagram story and directly to the fan's comments on Instagram about the highlighter swatches. Below, you can the statement from Alice Chen, VP of Marketing Physicians Formula, in full.

"2018 was a pivotal year for Physicians Formula — it was a year of evolution. Our foremost initiative for the brand was to become more inclusive of today’s consumer, with the ongoing commitment to bring healthy beauty to all. That diversity is represented in our internal brand team itself. It is our goal and commitment to project our personal expressions to our brand and our product offerings. We are continuing to build out our shade ranges and product assortments. As a proud WOC myself, I am staunch in this commitment and have made it a mandate in the future evolution of Physicians Formula.

"Our recent Instagram post for our new Butter Highlighter shades fell short of delivering our promise to represent all our fans. For that, we sincerely apologize. This was an oversight and not indicative of the brand, the brand holders, the future of the brand, nor even of our daily social voice. We know personally how important it is to create products for all, and we strive towards this goal every day. We will continue to work to voice this goal in our social platforms in more transparency moving forward. Thank you for your time."

This post originally appeared on April 30, 2018:

Social media has led to a major change in the beauty industry over the last several years, allowing fans to quickly voice their opinions on brands, products, and ad campaigns. Such is the case with a recent swatch photo posted to Instagram by Physician's Formula, which has a lot of the beloved drugstore brand's fans feeling frustrated. The photo depicts shades of Physician's Formula's two new Butter Highlighter palettes swatched on five models' arms, and it's being criticized for what fans feel is a lack of representation for darker skin tones.

The brand has been hyping its two new Butter Highlighter palettes this week on Instagram, which will be limited-edition and available only at Walmart and on the Physician's Formula website. One of the palettes is labeled "Light/Medium" while the other is labeled "Medium/Deep." However, while there are two swatching photos on the brand's Instagram, they both show the same set of arms — and garner the same complaints.

One commenter writes, "Are these supposed to be different skin tones or what because those arms look the same to me," while another says, "this is not a very good depiction of skin tone range." However, another commenter got straight to the point, writing, "What a poor choice of skin tones for swatches. There really should be more than white and sorta tan." One fan offered some simple advice, commenting merely, "Oof delete this."

While these may be the swatches for the Light/Medium palette, commenters felt that the palette for those with lighter skin should not be prioritized over the Medium/Deep palette. One fan asks, "Where the swatches for the dark skin palette?" Physician's Formula has posted a photo of the Medium/Deep palette's packaging, but on its Instagram, photos and videos of the Light/Medium palette are the primary subjects of its posts regarding the Butter Highlighter palettes.

The brand has not yet responded to the comments on its Instagram.

