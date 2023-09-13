Why Paul Simon was drawn to artist Charlie Mackesy: ‘I thought, has he got the right person?’

As a child, artist Charlie Mackesy would sit and sketch while listening to Paul Simon’s music. One track in particular resonated with him. “There was one song, Kathy’s Song, and I played it over and over again, and drew horses to it,” Mackesy says. “I remember a week just obsessing about that song.” He can’t recall his exact age, but he remembers that it rained a lot. “There was a line in the song. And the line was, ‘The only truth I know is you’ and for the first time ever in my life, a lyric really hit me. I was thinking ‘How can you love someone that much that they became truth?’ And I remember drawing it so clearly.”

You can imagine Mackesy’s surprise, then, when an email from his musical hero dropped into his inbox a few months ago. “I remember [thinking], ‘Has he got the right person? Is this really Paul Simon?’” says the 60-year-old.

Simon had got the right person. And one the world’s most revered singer-songwriters had a proposition. Having become aware of the British artist through his bestselling book and Oscar-winning film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse, Simon asked Mackesy if he’d like to provide some interpretive illustrations to go with his new album, Seven Psalms, which was released in May.

“The idea of another artist, especially one you admire, integrating their art with your own is a really interesting idea as it’s going to produce a hybrid that you’ve never seen before,” says Simon, 81. “So the opportunity for something to be new and exciting is there. Of course it could not work. But in this case I think it really did.”

The pair are speaking at a Q&A event at the launch of an exhibition in London showcasing the result of Mackesy’s work. Seven Psalms – Illustrated by Charlie Mackesy is a collection of seven artworks inspired by Simon’s album and reflective of its themes – faith, love and mortality, essentially. The style of the illustrations – some are simple ink sketches and some are fuller, more colourful works – will be instantly recognisable to fans of Mackesy’s work. The free exhibition, in Mayfair’s Frieze gallery, opens on September 13 and lasts for two weeks.

The artist Charlie Mackesy in 2019 - Rii Schroer

Once Simon’s initial contact was made, the pair chatted by email. “[Paul] replies incredibly quickly. Bang,” says Mackesy. They then spoke at length on the phone – “we chatted about Paul’s cacti for a long time” – and the artist would email his sketches over. Simon’s initial brief was simple: he’d simply be “interested” to see what Mackesy would came up with. “I thought, ‘I have no idea what this would lead to but my work is [now] the source material for what Charlie’s going to do so that’s great. I’m the audience now,’” says Simon.

He continues: “The surprising thing for me is that Charlie quite naturally thinks and expresses himself quite differently than I do, so I see an expression of my work coming in a different form that’s not like mine.”

For Mackesy, it was a “freeing” commission as the brief was so loose. “It was great as there was no brief. So I just put [the album] on continuously - loop, loop, loop, loop - and made tea and was getting to know the ideas and questions. Then I’d take the dog out, and I’d work out what had remained and what had stayed [with me from the album],” says the artist. “Where there was a [lyrical] line, some of the lines were so strong and I could see images from them, so I would go back and draw. That’s how it worked. A bit like water going through rock.” Pictures include a foreboding summer storm for track The Sacred Heart, a road full of refugees for Trail of Volcanoes and a hovering angel for Wait. “If there had been pressure I don’t know if I’d have tried to be more impressive or less intimate,” says the artist.

One of Mackesy's illustrations for Paul Simon

Simon’s faith-based subject matter fits with Mackesy’s oeuvre perfectly. I’ve known Charlie on-and-off for decades; he came to my school in 1991 to deliver a series of workshops called the Lent Addresses in which he brought zing, youth and humour to the sometimes dusty area of religion, and we later became friends. He brings humanity and a common touch Life’s Big Questions, and his work is infused with a gentle seam of kindness. Some critics find it a little syrupy. But it’s why Mackesy has sold over 1.6 million copies of his book in the UK alone and why his work has been translated into 50 languages. And he has applied these principles of kindness and humanity to Simon’s work.

Still, Mackesy’s clearly still a bit starstruck. The launch marks the first time that the pair have actually met in person. “If someone had said [to my younger self], ‘Oh by the way, do you want some tea, and when you’re old you’d be sitting with Paul’, I would have been very shocked,” he says.

And despite the genuine air of folksy bonhomie, Simon and Mackesy represent something of an artistic powerhouse. They have 16 Grammys, an Oscar, a Bafta, two Brit awards and an Emmy between them. The joining of forces of two-much loved artists is something of an event. When Simon jokes that his initial email said that the pair “can probably make a lot of money”, they really probably could.

Not that that’s the motivation. But could they do more together? “We were just taking about beginning to do something and seeing what the hybrid might become. It would be different from this process,” says Simon. “I have written one song since Seven Psalms. I can send it to you, Charlie, and we could begin and see what happens.”

Paul Simon in Toronto, September 10 2023 - Getty

For Simon fans, his re-emergence into the public sphere is something of a surprise. In 2018 he announced his retirement from touring. And the release of Seven Psalms was unexpected. “Of course people weren’t expecting it. They weren’t thinking about me making a record at all,” he says. The ideas for Seven Psalms came to him in a dream during lockdown (which he admits is a “cliché”).

Fragments of lyrics would keep coming to him at night. He’d jot them down and try to fit them into the music he was writing. “Words have to be like a swimmer that goes with the waves – they have to fit the right rhythm of what’s going on with the music,” he explains. Despite being in his ninth decade, Simon can’t stop the muse when it comes. “I find, looking back over my now-long career, that my cycle of creativity is pretty constant. It’s about every three years, it seems to come whether I’m expecting it or not. And usually I’m not expecting it,” he says.

Despite the latest burst of creativity, the musician has suffered. He recently lost the hearing in his left ear “for reasons that nobody really knows”. However he – tantalisingly – floats the suggestion of a possible return to performing live.

While he says this probably won’t happen because “when there are drums or electric guitars I can’t hear enough of myself”, Simon is next week meeting with two guitarists to see if his hearing will allow him to perform the Seven Psalms tracks. “And if that works I will try to then add the percussion and [other] instruments to the piece. And then if that works it’s possible that I could do the Seven Psalms as a live performance,” says Simon, suggesting that his exhibition with Mackesy might ultimately be just one of a number of artistic endeavours in the works. “Maybe.”

Seven Psalms – Illustrated by Charlie Mackesy runs at the Frieze gallery on London’s Cork Street from September 13-27

