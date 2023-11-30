Why Parents are Choosing to Leave Work When Their Children Become Teenagers

Parents are considering "teen-ternity" leaves to better support their kids.

It’s morning time in our house. My toddler is crying from his crib: “Mom! Mom! Mom! Mommommomomom!” In another room, my teenager is crying over what shirt to wear with her black leggings—because black is apparently so hard to match. Soon I’ll be strapping my little one into his car seat to drive his big sister to the orthodontist, then school.

Just hours later, we’re off to grab her at play rehearsal, then dash over to her tennis lesson. As I’m bathing him after dinner, I’m quizzing my middle schooler for her big test tomorrow. But the day’s not over once the baby is in bed, because I’m up late talking to my teen about all the angsty stuff that I remember all too well from those brutal, awkward, confusing, hormone-charged years. Tomorrow, we get up and do it all over again. And in between all of this, I have a part-time job.

To those parents who work and raise teens, I salute you. Because raising teens is no joke, which is something no one tells you when you first have kids. The demanding baby stage is well documented, and luckily, many employers support their workers taking family leave after the birth of a baby, or early on in a child’s life.

But what about later, when balancing the emotional and transportation needs of your teen becomes just as challenging as managing feedings, diaper changes, playdates, and nap time?

“We often think the heavy parenting lift is for young kids, who need help getting dressed and more supervised playtime. But once you have a teenager, you realize bigger kids, bigger problems,” says Amanda Craig PhD, LMFT, a Manhattan-based family therapist and mom, and author of the book, Who Are You & What Have You Done with My Kid?: Connect with Your Tween While They Are Still Listening.

Given this reality, as The Guardian reports, the so-called “teen-ternity” leave is becoming a thing. Parents are increasingly looking to take a step back from their careers to be around more for their kids during the trying teen stage. Some parents, like me, are fortunate enough to be able to work from home, either full or part-time—not that it’s easy to juggle work and keeping teens away from drugs, alcohol, sex, and social media, even if your desk is the kitchen counter.

Another mom in a similar boat is Heidi R. from New Jersey, who transitioned from working as a teaching assistant to an accountant. The demands of raising a 12- and 13-year-old made her new remote arrangement far more desirable than working away from home.

“I feel it is very important to be there for my kids as they grow in these years,” she tells Parents. “I am able to take them to activities, be there when they need me emotionally, and [be] present while working from home.”

Heidi’s experience as a middle school teacher also informed her decision. “I do believe it is extremely important for parents to be present and more available to their kids during the teen versus elementary years,” she says, citing bullying and mental health concerns among the reasons she is as involved as possible in her kids’ lives.

Some parents are even leaving their jobs completely to focus on their older kids’ needs. Of course, not everyone can stop working, but no matter individual circumstances, there’s no doubt how crucial it is to be there for teens during this challenging phase of their lives—something that is easier said than done in many cases. (Especially if your 13-year-old spends 12 hours a day in their room with the door closed! Just me?)

“I see many families that are struggling with having more quality time and supervision of their teenage children. There’s also a sense of time passing too quickly, as it seems they’ll be 18 and off to college any day now,” says Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, a neuropsychologist in New York and the Director of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services.

She acknowledges that not every parent can, or wants to stop working. However, with teens facing issues ranging from eating disorders to suicidal ideation, taking time off becomes unavoidable for some parents. When severe circumstances aren’t present, just connecting with your teen takes more effort than when they were little, and all it took was snuggling in front of cartoons together.

While more family dinners go a long way, many parents are feeling the need to adjust their work schedules to accommodate #teenlife. Danielle Roeske, PsyD, MS, the vice president of residential services for Newport Healthcare explains to Parents that there are so many benefits to finding opportunities to connect with an older child often.

“Increased parental presence during the teenage years fosters a deeper emotional connection for both the child and parent, providing a secure foundation for navigating the challenges of identity formation and relationship building, as well as strengthening the trust between the teen and their parent,” she says. “This increased involvement could help serve as a protective factor against risky behaviors.”

To be fair, when parents step away from their careers to focus on family, there can be potential drawbacks—beyond the obvious financial implications, especially with saving for college on the brain of many teen guardians. For instance, a mom or dad who quits their job to be more deeply involved in their child’s life may inadvertently stifle their child, according to Roeske.

So what is the right balance for parents to strike with the middle and high school set? While every family dynamic is different, and whether you alter your work schedule and commitments or not, here are ways to support your teen—beyond just paying for them to meet up with their friends at the movies:

Establish an open dialogue so your child knows they can come to you no matter what.

Meet them where their interests are, whether that means attending your teen’s sports event, or playing video games together.

Set aside time with your teen when you aren’t answering work or personal texts, and emails.

Listen, whether your teen wants to talk about their day at school or conflicts with friends.

Finally, if you are a working parent of a teen, Dr. Craig says it doesn't hurt to ask your manager if you need to be there for your teen.

“Sometimes we assume we can’t take a shift off or leave a shift early. The truth is when we ask, most of our employers have kids and understand or appreciate the need and the desire to parent. Sometimes asking the question gives us a desired result.”

