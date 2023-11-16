Why Oxford, Mississippi, Is One Of The South's Most Magical Christmas Towns

The twinkle of nostalgia is a delight usually reserved for people who have had the pleasure of living for a good long while. On occasion, however, even a very young person will come across a cozy home so full of warmth that it almost hurts to leave. Or perhaps they’ll linger long with friends and family over a meal that is so nurturing it feeds more than the belly. These moments are what Christmas is all about and the fine people of Oxford, Mississippi, tell that old, wonderful story with a felicity that's contagious every Christmas.

Oxford is an enjoyable town to visit in any season, but during the holidays, it’s downright enchanting. With the Courthouse standing proudly at the center of The Square and a flurry of boutiques, restaurants, and bookstores situated on all four sides, this Mississippi town is a holiday treat for Southerners of every generation. Of particular note is Neilson’s, which anchors the east side and also holds the marked distinction of being the oldest department store in the South. Roundabout mid-November, lights are strung into a canopy over The Square and the outdoor ice skating rink appears close by (a remarkable endeavor considering the town's winter temperatures). From gingerbread houses to visits with Santa, see why Oxford, Mississippi, is one of those holiday towns where even fast-paced, citified adults feel so very welcomed by the warmth of Christmastime that it almost hurts to leave.

Matt Nichols

Southern Snow Globe Weekend

Kick off the holiday season as the town is transformed into the Southern version of a snow globe the weekend of November 18-19. An ice carver will be carving, ice skaters will be skating, and the Ole Miss football team will have a home game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe. A special guest will light the Christmas tree on The Square while the Oxford Civic Chorus puts glitter in the air singing Christmas carols for all to hear. The Peppermint Trail will begin that weekend, and the town will officially ring in the Christmas fun.

Ballerinas and Books

Oxford is accustomed to being extra, so this year, there will be a slew of events that don’t appear on the typical town’s holiday schedule. For instance, children are invited to a reading of Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker complete with a real, live ballerina visiting just especially for this gathering all the way from Ballet Memphis. Oxford’s quintessential children’s bookstore, Square Books Jr. will host this special event on Saturday, December 9, from 10:00 a.m. til noon. And here’s your whisper of a hint: Tutus and costumes for photos with the Nutcracker ballerina are welcomed and encouraged.



Meandering and Mrs. Claus

Once the season-opening festivities are complete and the lights have all been lit, The Holiday Village at the Ford Center is a wonderful place to carry on the merriment. Gingerbread houses decorated by citizens and bakeries alike will be open for meandering guests alongside holiday-themed LEGO houses. International holiday traditions will be on display and Mrs. Claus is expected to lead story time! What a perfect way to spend a chilly December day.



A Greek Christmas

The University of Mississippi sits just a couple of miles off The Square, and Ole Miss students create a strong and vivacious presence during the academic year. This year, Ole Miss ladies are making their mamas proud with their Christmastime brand of hospitality: The sororities of Ole Miss will be hosting the annual Holiday House Tour to help support Doors of Hope Transition Ministries, an organization dedicated to guiding homeless and at-risk homeless families towards self-sufficiency. Typically, this event features the lovely pied-à-terres of Oxford Square. But for an exciting twist, guests this winter will be inspired by the decor of the famed Greek houses lining Rebel Drive and Sorority Row. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2023, and, knowing how Mississippi women have a way with sparkles, this event is sure to bring festive cheer.



Christmas in Taylor

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from Oxford is Taylor, Mississippi, home of Taylor Grocery, which is known for serving “the South’s best catfish.” Plein Air is a modern picket fence community built within Taylor whose residents are committed to true, old-fashioned community living. Every holiday season Plein Air welcomes visitors from far and wide for their annual Christmas market where shoppers will find greenery, gifts, and food. November 30 and December 1 are the dates for this market—lovely in a different way from what you might find in Taylor’s sister town of Oxford. It’s more than worth the seven-minute drive.

Where to Stay

The South Lamar B&B is a worthy choice for travelers accustomed to staying in houses or bed and breakfasts. This post-Victorian structure dovetails perfectly with a clean, gently gilded modern design. Any visitor will feel they’ve experienced the loveliest parts of old and new Oxford at the very same moment.

The Graduate Hotel, with its bubble gum pink hardwood floors, retro photos, and vintage bicycles, represents a style like no other. Its rooftop restaurant overlooking The Square is the town's best spot for sunset views.

Recently renovated, The Oliver Hotel is also a warm choice just blocks from The Square that marries nostalgia with hospitality.



