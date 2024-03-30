This Is Why You Will Never See a Commercial for Trader Joe's

Ever thought about why you never see Trader Joe’s ads? Welcome to the club.

When a company doesn’t focus on advertising, it’s assumed that its sales will decline. But there is one brand that is a clear exception to this, and we’re looking to pinpoint the reasons.

You may have noticed that Trader Joe’s is not fond of traditional advertising. You’re never going to see a TV commercial, a billboard or even a digital banner promoting the brand. Sure, they utilize their social media for their already loyal customers, but directly reaching out to more consumers on their own without ads is unheard of. But without these advertisements, how does Trader Joe’s attract new customers and maintain their fanbase?

After seeing Nicole Urban’s viral TikTok on the “psychology” behind the brand, we started thinking about the reasons. Here’s what to know about the grocery chain and how they keep you coming back.

First, it’s important to recognize Trader Joe’s customer loyalty. Safe to say, it’s incomparable to any other grocery store chain. The amount of Trader Joe’s grocery hauls across social media could be deemed as a subgenre in the food and health space. Case in point: Natasha Fischer, who runs the account @traderjoeslist on Instagram, has nearly 2 million followers just from highlighting and taste-testing new products that arrive at her beloved supermarket.

So one reason TJ’s doesn’t advertise? Their consumers do it for them.

And once the internet has convinced you to enter your local Trader Joe’s, there’s no turning back. That’s because the in-store marketing is what each location focuses on, from hiring sign designers for an artistic, homey flair to lining the entrance with fresh flowers. You’ll notice smiling cashiers at each register and employees handing out free samples throughout the store. These things may not seem like advertisements, but they are all absolutely a part of the brand’s strategy—TJ’s employees even note free samples as "the Holy Grail of advertising."

While offering no discounts or coupons may seem like they would redirect customers elsewhere, the uniqueness of their products is worth noting. Where else are you going to buy Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste or Gluten-Free Pumpkin Ravioli?

Plus, employees have noted time and time again on the Insider Trader Joe’s podcast that over 80 percent of the inventory is store-brand, which is bound to help revenue. In other words, their stock is limited to mostly their brand, which means you can’t get the items you love anywhere else, urging you to come back for more.

If you think about it, this article may have also convinced you to grab your reusable bags and take a trip to Trader Joe’s. Turns out, we’re all a part of the free advertising loop that Trader Joe’s thrives on—which will just continue to add to the store’s longevity.

