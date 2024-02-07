Why Miley Cyrus Left Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Her Grammys Record of the Year Acceptance Speech

It's Grammy winner Miley Cyrus'(!!!) world, and we're truly just living in it. Her megahit "Flowers" snagged the awards for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year at this year's ceremony, and while Miley gave a stellar performance and provided a beautiful butterfly metaphor in front of one of her idols, Mariah Carey, fans were quick to notice that the singer didn't thank her dad Billy Ray Cyrus during her acceptance speech for her Record of the Year win.

"This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday," she said. "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular. So, please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important."

The "Jaded" crooner went on to thank "Everyone that's standing on this stage right now— Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg." She continued, "Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look."

In 2022, Billy Ray got engaged to Australian singer Firerose after his divorce from Miley's mom, Tish. Miley appeared to publicly support Tish's relationship with Dominic Purcell as she attended their wedding with her siblings Trace and Brandi Cyrus. Other members of the Cyrus clan, Braison and Noah Cyrus, did not attend Tish's wedding.

At the time, an anonymous source told E! News that "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship." The source also dished that Miley "doesn't have a relationship" with Firerose. "She, of course, hopes he is happy," the insider said of Miley's realtionship with Billy Ray. "But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

