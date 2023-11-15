Why Mallet’s New Sneaker Collab With Reebok Is the ‘Biggest Moment’ In Its History So Far

It’s not often that two sneaker brands come together on one project, but never say never.

On Wednesday, Mallet London announced it has teamed up with Reebok on a new sneaker capsule collection inspired by the UK music scene in the ‘90s and 2000s.

According to the UK-based footwear brand, the capsule features two shoe styles that were prevalent on the streets of London during this pivotal time in music history – Reebok’s Workout Plus and Classic Leather sneakers.

The unexpected collaboration is the result of a chance meeting between Mallet London co-founder Tommy Mallet and Reebok executives.

“I was introduced to Authentic Brand Group the day they signed the deal with Reebok,” Mallet told FN. “I met with Nick Woodhouse and Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky and explained my ideas. They made it happen straight away and made me feel super comfortable. Reebok is a huge part of where I come from, so we had a lot to chat about. Todd knew the stores I bought my first Reeboks when I was a young. This is a full circle moment for me. We are so happy with the finished product and the collaboration.”

Both the Mallet London x Reebok Classic Leather and Workout Plus were designed with city kids in mind and feature the original Reebok leather, the company added, each being available in triple black and white colorways. The triple black is a nod to the daily uniform of noughties kids while the all-white is made for nights and weekends. Finishing the shoes are signature Mallet London details including a silver heel clip, metal tongue tab, perforated ‘M’ embossing and London bus ticket keychain.

The new Mallet London x Reebok collection. Courtesy of Mallet London

Mallet added that this collaboration is “the biggest moment in Mallet’s history so far.”

A look at a style from the Mallet London x Reebok collection. Courtesy of Mallet London

“To be collaborating with one of the giants of the sportswear industry in Reebok is a truly proud moment for myself and the brand,” he said. “Reebok was and still is a huge part of the UK music and garage scene, but not only that it was a uniform for me and my friends in the early 2000s and a huge part of my childhood. To be able to recreate the Workout Plus and Classic Leather with a Mallet touch is something I’ve dreamed of for years.”

As for what is next for Mallet London, co-founder Evren Ozka told FN that they are “just getting started,” as this new collaboration with Reebok helps to “solidify” the brand’s name and add “credibility” in the industry.

“We’ve also been pushing our international expansion in the U.S., Europe and Middle East with collaborative pop-up shops in stores like Printemps in Paris, KDW in Berlin and Harvey Nichols in Dubai, and we’re not slowing down,” Ozka said. “Our plan is to use this year as a baseline for what’s to come. Our brand is very well-known in the UK, and we are working hard to make it so in the rest of the world. Asia is next on the list for global expansion, and we’re doing the groundwork now to make a strong start there in 2024.”

A look at a style from the Mallet London x Reebok collection. Courtesy of Mallet London

Tommy Mallet, who first came to fame on the U.K. reality show “The Only Way Is Essex,” started his eponymous footwear and fashion label with Ozka in 2015 and has been building the business through his passion for sneakers.

Originally launched as a men’s sneaker brand, retailers and consumers have since embraced the entrepreneur’s vision as he’s expanded beyond men’s to offer shoes and apparel for women and kids.

In May 2021, the brand finally cracked the U.S. market with a pop-up at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship store in Los Angeles as well as debuting in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.

Earlier this year, Mallet London signaled a new design direction with the launch of its Neptune sneaker. And in August, Tommy Mallet expanded his fashion portfolio to include apparel by acquiring a 49 percent stake in UK sportswear brand Condition.

The new Mallet London x Reebok collection will be available for $250 in unisex sizing at Mallet.com beginning Nov. 30.

