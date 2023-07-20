Why This Made-in-America Outfitter is Suing ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Frost River, a small Minnesota outdoor outfitter, is suing Lucasfilm for using its products in the new film “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, claiming Harrison Ford’s iconic character wears Frost River gear in the film without permission. The 13-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for California’s Northern District on Wednesday claims that those items are displayed prominently in a marketing campaign Lucasfilm has entered with Filson, one of Frost River’s main competitors.

The items at issue are Frost River’s $250 Geologist Pack, a knapsack made from leather, waxed canvas and brass hardware manufactured in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, that, the suit claims, is worn by the fictional archaeologist in the film and in promotional materials on Filson’s website, and its $150 Simple Book Pack. On its website, Filson is currently giving away a “National Geographic expedition” to Morocco as part of its collaboration with the film, which has grossed $307 million at the box office since its release on June 30. On the site, Filson sells bags that are similar in appearance to the Frost River products used by the character in the film.

”Shockingly, one of the intertwined video clips was one from Indiana Jones 5 featuring Frost River’s Geologist Pack,” the lawsuit says.

The suit says Frost River’s Geologist Pack appears in several scenes, including a 12-minute sequence set in Sicily. The complaint alleges that not only did Lucasfilm not bother to seek permission, but it also removed the Frost River insignia of “oval stamped leather and red taffeta.”

Frost River’s Geologist Pack in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

The lawsuit’s sole charge accuses the defendants of trademark infringement by violating the Lanham Act. Duluth-based Frost River is asking for at least $75,000, plus court costs, the minimum amount of damages required to bring such a suit in a U.S. District Court.

Sourcing Journal reached out to Lucasfilm, Frost River and Filson for comment.

