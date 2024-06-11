Why this local vintage clothing store is expanding in Columbus after less than a year

A Columbus vintage clothing store is expanding after opening in Highside Market last fall.

Silver Hanger owners Owen Cotthaus and Felix Rosario opened the store in hopes of bringing the vintage trend popular in major metropolitan areas like Atlanta to Columbus.

Felix Rosario and Owen Cotthaus opened a new vintage clothing store, Silver Hanger, in Highside Marker on Oct. 6, 2023.

Now, less than a year after opening, the store will take over the space previously occupied by the popup Dragonfly Toys & Gifts in the development. Highside Market is a mixed use development featuring new construction along with historic preserved structures at 211 13th Street.

This expansion adds another 300 square feet to Silver Hanger bringing it to 745 square feet in total.

“Silver Hanger’s expansion marks a significant milestone and a step forward for their business,” said Chris Woodruff, president of The Cotton Companies.

The store’s open floor plan is designed to expand their inventory and incorporate aspects to foster community engagement, Woodruff said.

Silver Hanger offers vintage clothing, streetwear, footwear accessories and home goods. But the added space allowed Cotthaus and Rosario to introduce new sections including a designer and streetwear section along with a collegiate section that primarily features gear from the University of Georgia, the University of Auburn and the University of Alabama.

Another benefit the expansion provides Silver Hanger is the ability to host pop-up events with other vintage sellers and local businesses. Hosting events was a goal for Silver Hanger from the beginning, Cotthaus previously told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“It’s a great way for us to collaborate more with others in the vintage and fashion industries and further engage with this special community in Columbus,” he said in a news release.