Why Laurel View Village is adding 10 new townhomes to its Davidsville campus

DAVIDSVILLE ― Ten new townhomes are being built at Laurel View Village over the next year, in what CEO Tim Mock calls the Continuing Care Retirement Community’s largest building project since 2010.

Mock, along with Board of Directors Chairman Barry Thomas, other board members and some of the townhomes’ future residents, turned over shovels of earth on April 18 to start construction on the five duplexes along Meadowlark Lane, next to the Cambridge Place apartments.

More about Laurel View Village: Progress 2024: How Laurel View Village helps residents stay active and involved in Somerset County

Tim Mock, CEO of Laurel View Village, offers remarks at the groundbreaking for the new townhome construction project.

“This has been a long time coming, very long time coming,” Thomas said. “As we look back, we appreciate the efforts of a lot of people. It took a lot of effort to get us here, and we’re thankful, we’re grateful for all those who’ve finally made this day happen.”

Ground work is underway to build 10 new townhomes at Laurel View Village.

Joining the Laurel View Village community

Laurel View Village currently serves over 300 residents living in its 60 townhomes, two apartment complexes (Cambridge Place and Vista) and its personal care and health care areas.

Summertime treats: Who's open: Where to get your first (or next) ice cream cone this season

Nine of the 10 new townhomes under construction have already been sold, bringing an additional 18 residents to Laurel View Village over the next year, said Angela Rizzo, senior director of independent living. The future residents are not only moving in from Somerset and Cambria counties, but also from Pittsburgh, the Carolinas and California, she added.

In a previous interview, Mock told the Daily American that some of the new townhomes would be finished later this year, and the remainder would be completed by June 2025. A strong interest in townhomes by prospective residents led to the decision to build the additional units, he said.

Joining in the fun: Why two Somerset girls will be able to ride their own bikes this summer

'Thank you for putting your faith in us'

“Thank you all for being here to celebrate the next step for our community. Your support for Laurel View Village, faith in our entire team and myself, we would not be here without everyone doing their part to make this happen,” Mock said at the groundbreaking.

“To our future residents of these specific townhomes, thank you for putting your faith in us. We’ll work hard to build the townhome that you’ve envisioned, we’ll strive to continue to provide the highest level of service and continue to innovate to meet the ever-changing demands of our industry, to ensure that we are sustainable for years to come.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Laurel View Village in Davidsville, PA adding 10 new townhomes to its campus