Why this Kentucky State Park ‘is one of the most unique places on the planet’

In our Uniquely Kentucky stories, Herald-Leader journalists bring you the quirky and cool, historic and infamous, beloved and unforgettable, and everything-in-between stories of what makes our commonwealth remarkable. Read more. Story idea? hlcityregion@herald-leader.com.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, on the border of Whitely and McCreary counties in southeast Kentucky, is home to a spectacular sight.

“Cumberland Falls is one of the most unique places on the planet,” explained park manager Maggy Monhollen. “We have the largest waterfall south of the Niagara, and are home to one of the only two moonbows in the world. We’re the only moonbow in the Western Hemisphere.”

On the night of a full moon, and a couple nights before and after, if conditions are right, a lunar rainbow is visible at the falls.

“It’s so neat to look down at the falls and when you see it, there’s an ‘aha moment,’” Monhollen said. “It’s almost magical. Of course during the day, we also have the rainbow frequently, but the lunar rainbow, there’s something just really special about being under the light of the full moon.”

Cumberland Falls is about 260-feet long and has a 65-foot drop. About 800,000 visitors a year — from across the globe — take in its splendor.

“I frequently get questioned about when’s the best time to see the moonbow, and quite honestly, my answer is always in the winter, because the atmospheric pressure rises and the sky is beautiful,” Monhollen said. “It’s super clear. And of course, in order for you to see the moonbow, the conditions have to be right: the sky has to be clear, the moon has to be shining.”

▪ Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is located at 7351 Highway 90, Corbin, Kentucky.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is home to the only moonbow in the Western Hemisphere.

The Cumberland River flows through Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

Cumberland Falls is the largest waterfall south of Niagara Falls.

Spring colors are on display at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

The Cumberland River is photographed at dawn.