Why Google Deleting Inactive Accounts Isn’t Really That Important

Don't want yours deleted? Just log in to it!







Key Features

Google starts deleting inactive accounts this week.

The first accounts to go are ones that were created and never accessed again.

There are plenty of ways to save important data before an account is deleted, even if the account belongs to a deceased loved one.







Teera Konakan / Getty Images Email on a laptop.

Everyone is all up in arms about Google starting to delete unused accounts, but really, what's the big deal?

In May, Google announced that it planned to begin deleting inactive accounts—those that had not been used in two years or more. This isn't a new move for Google. It made the same move, but on a more focused track, in November 2020 when it declared Gmail accounts that were inactive for more than 2 years would be deleted. Still, the move has people up in arms.

"This’ll happen with chunks of the internet, too. Google and Twitter said recently they’ll be deleting inactive accounts. Among these are people’s dead loved ones and friends," Hannah Lavender, a comic artist and illustrator posted on X (formerly Twitter). "After AI is done scraping our data, you think they won’t delete heaps of stuff to keep their datasets 'unique?'"

But Is It Really About AI?

The claim that Google is deleting accounts because of AI has a little ring of truth to it. That could be Google's ultimate motivation, but it's not likely. That's a whole can of legal worms that most companies aren't going to want to get involved with, even Google with it's billions of dollars.

Sean Gladwell / Getty Images Website Login

Instead, the company said in the initial announcement that it's about security. Specifically the company said:

"... if an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised. This is because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or re-used passwords that may have been compromised, haven't had two factor authentication set up, and receive fewer security checks by the user. Our internal analysis shows abandoned accounts are at least 10x less likely than active accounts to have 2-step-verification set up. Meaning, these accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

That seems pretty plausible. Especially when you consider the the risk from cyberattacks. That account that you opened back in 2020 but then never accessed again is probably secured with an old password that you used on multiple other accounts before you got smart and started varying your passwords (or even better using biometrics and 2FA). That means it's probably easy for a bad actor to gain access to. And once they have access, they can use your inactive or unused account to spam people with something far more malicious.

Let Go of the Things You Don't Use

Ultimately, this move by Google isn't designed to take advantage of you. Rather, it's meant to protect you. According to Embroker, a commercial insurance company, "Over 75% of targeted cyberattacks start with an email. Phishing is one of the top causes of data breaches, followed by the use of stolen credentials and ransomware."

That risk isn't only to you. It's also to everyone that you have contact with. If your unused account is hacked, any information—including your contacts—is vulnerable. And if you've ever been part of a social media account hack/takeover, you can imagine that threat on a larger scale, say the size of thousands of unused email accounts.

Besides, if Google had nefarious reasons for shutting down unused accounts, would it really make it so easy for you to keep the account active? All you have to do is log in to the account. Google has sent multiple notifications that it's going to be deleting inactive accounts.

I can already hear the, "But what about my dead cousin's account that has all our old family photos in it?" Google has provision for that, to allow you to declare an account as a memorial, as do many other companies.

In the end, it comes down to this: Google is shutting down inactive and unused accounts. If you're concerned about something you have stored on one of those accounts, it's as easy to keep the account from being deleted: Make sure it's not inactive or unused. Seems like a simple (non-dramatic) solution to me.



Read the original article on Lifewire.