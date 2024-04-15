Here’s why Fort Worth parking spaces are the size they are. Would my F-150 even fit?

While Texans love driving trucks, it’s not the easiest vehicle to fit into parking spaces.

Texas leads the nation in volume of truck sales, but only ranks 19th in the nation for the state’s total vehicle share, according to a study by iSeeCars. Believe it or not, Wyoming is the state with the most truck drivers.

What you can or cannot do with your truck in Texas important to know. For example, can you leave your truck running in your driveway to warm up? Texas law says no. A vehicle cannot be left unattended with keys in ignition to prevent theft. Start up the truck remotely, then it’s legal.

Another example is whether you can have your dog ride in the open bed of your pickup. There are no provisions in Texas state law that prohibit dogs from riding in open truck beds, but local ordinances may differ.

When it comes to Texans parking their trucks, exactly why are parking spaces in Texas so tight? Here’s what we know.

How big are parking spaces in Texas?

It differs between standard and parallel parking spaces.

Standard parking spaces in Texas must be at least 18 feet long and 9 feet wide, according to Fort Worth parking code. Parallel parking spaces must be at least 22 feet long and 8 feet wide.

The only exception to this is for parking paces adjacent to landscaped areas. Spaces may be reduced to 16 feet long when separated from the landscape area by a curb or approved wheel stops, according to the code.

How big are most trucks?

It depends on the size and model, but here are a few examples:

2024 Ford F-150 Lariat: 19.3 feet long, 6.65 feet wide

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500: 19.3 feet long, 6.7 feet wide

2024 GMC Sierra 1500: 19.3 feet long, 6.7 feet wide

2024 Ram 1500: 19.07 feet long, 6.8 feet wide