Here’s why a Florida company had to recall six kinds of ice cream and gelato desserts

Six kinds of ice cream and gelato treats distributed from Fort Myers have been recalled for inadequate labeling, making them a food allergy danger.

“Belgian Yummies and the Florida Department of Agriculture discovered during an inspection that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat, soy, egg, coconut and/or peanuts and food coloring Yellow No. 5,” Belgian Yummies’ recall notice stated. “The problem was caused by outdated labels being used during the packaging process.”

What’s recalled:

▪ Belgian Yummies Gelato, Strawberry flavor, which comes in a 5-liter gray container and has Yellow No. 5; Horchata flavor, which comes in a 4.75-liter pan has wheat; and Birthday Cake flavor, which comes in a 5-liter container and has wheat and Yellow No. 5. All have an expiration date of 8/31/2024.

The label for Belgian Yummies Gelato. FDA

▪ Belgian Yummies Sandwiches, Vanilla, Chocolate, Key Lime, Salted Caramel, Raspberry and Peanut Butter flavors, which have soy, wheat, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts.

▪ Sofra Sandwiches, Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, which have wheat, soy, coconut and egg.

The label for a Sofra ice cream sandwich. FDA

▪ Vanilla Ria Sandwiches, which have egg, soy, wheat and coconut.

Vanilla-flavored Ria Sandwiches’ label. FDA

The sandwiches come in clear or gold packaging and have an expiration date of 8/31/2024.

“People who have allergies to wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts or have a sensitivity to Yellow #5 run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the notice states.

Anyone with questions about this recall can reach out to Belgian Yummies at 239-202-8146, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or by emailing belgianyummies@gmail.com.