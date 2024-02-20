Why are flights delayed in Phoenix? What California's new atmospheric river means for fliers

Relief from California's stormy February isn't in sight yet.

The state is experiencing heavy rain and flooding thanks to another atmospheric river weather phenomenon that has triggered flood alerts and tornado warnings.

Those conditions are affecting flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 186 flights out of Sky Harbor were delayed and three were canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Several of those delays were for flights to or from airports in California, including one that has been closed by flooding. The National Weather Service forecasts the state will again see heavy rain from winter storms after an atmospheric river earlier this month dumped as much as a foot of rain in metro Los Angeles.

Here's what to know if you have a flight to California scheduled during the winter storm.

Why are flights delayed at Sky Harbor Airport?

Several of the flight delays in Phoenix are because of stormy weather in California that began Saturday, Feb. 17, and is forecast to extend through Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The delays included nine San Francisco flights, four Los Angeles flights and two each for San Diego and Palm Springs.

San Francisco International Airport was under a ground delay on Monday evening because of thunderstorms, with flights delayed more than 2½ hours on average, according to the Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System Status website. A ground delay is when flights headed to an airport experiencing adverse conditions must delay their takeoffs.

Why is SBA airport closed?

The Phoenix flights that were canceled on Monday were to or from Santa Barbara Airport, which closed because of flooding. The airport's website advises fliers to contact their airline for more information and be aware of evacuation warnings for parts of Santa Barbara County.

What happens if I'm flying from Phoenix to California?

Most of Monday's delayed flights were with Southwest Airlines, with 78 delays out of Phoenix, according to FlightAware. Southwest has a travel advisory on its website for the storm and the closure of Santa Barbara Airport, saying flights on Tuesday may be canceled, delayed or diverted.

Southwest passengers planning to fly to Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Feb. 20, can change their trip to fly into Los Angeles, Burbank, Long Beach, Ontario or Orange County with no fare difference.

They can also travel to Santa Barbara on a different date with no fare difference, as long as they book within 14 days of the original travel date and in the original class of service.

American Airlines, which had 46 delayed flights, did not have a travel alert for the California storms as of Monday evening.

