Travis Kelce's latest comments suggest there's a chance Taylor Swift won't be at Super Bowl

No, Taylor Swift is not piling on to the pep talks that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is getting ahead of the Super Bowl.

During a Feb. 7 press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. In the course of his exchange with the press, the NFL star explained that Swift is a little too occupied with her current world tour to be showering him with motivational speeches.

"No, no, she hasn't. She's focused on entertaining the crowd (on her tour),” he said with a laugh in response to a question about whether she had given him a pep talk for the big game. Kelce then went on to point out that Swift is currently busy abroad. For the next several days, the pop star will be in Tokyo for her "Eras Tour."

"She's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything," he continued. "But the Super Bowl we'll worry about if she can make it."

Swift has attended more than 10 Chiefs games this season, including the Chiefs' AFC championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. On Feb. 10, Swift will be performing in Tokyo.

So, is it even possible for her to attend?

Factoring in a private jet and the time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, yes, it’s possible Swift could take the 12-hour flight after the show and make it to Las Vegas well before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Embassy of Japan recently wrote it can "confidently speak now" to address this question.

"If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the embassy said in a statement filled with puns from Swift's discography shared to Instagram Feb. 2.

"We wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the statement concluded.

Swift has previously said that she attends Chiefs games solely to support her boyfriend.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in an interview for her 2023 Person of the Year honor. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

The possibility of Swift cheering at the Super Bowl started on Sept. 24, when the singer debuted her relationship with Kelce by attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game. During the game against the Chicago Bears, the pop star sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, in an Arrowhead Stadium suite in her signature red lip and a matching red and white jacket. She and Kelce were then spotted together leaving after the game and driving off to an afterparty in a convertible.

Swift cheers from a suite with Donna Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

From there, Swift was spotted at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 1. Friends Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and more joined the singer in the suite.

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

In between breaks in her "Eras Tour," Swift became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, attending several consecutive games including the Chiefs-Broncos and Chiefs-Chargers home games in October.

She's also traveled to games in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Buffalo, New York.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ed Kelce (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Along the way, she's watched games alongside Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, as well as Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Who is going to the Super Bowl?

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship and claimed their spot in Super Bowl 58. They will face the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC championship.

Taylor Swift concert dates

Swift resumed the international leg of her "Eras Tour" when she took the stage Feb. 7 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Here are her upcoming international tour dates:

Feb. 8: Tokyo, Japan — Tokyo Dome

Feb. 9: Tokyo, Japan — Tokyo Dome

Feb. 10: Tokyo, Japan — Tokyo Dome

Feb. 16: Melbourne — Australia, MCG

Feb. 17: Melbourne — Australia, MCG

Feb. 18: Melbourne — Australia, MCG

Feb. 23: Sydney, Australia — Accor Stadium

Feb. 24: Sydney, Australia — Accor Stadium

Feb. 25: Sydney, Australia — Accor Stadium

Feb. 26: Sydney, Australia — Accor Stadium

March 2: Singapore — National Stadium

March 3: Singapore — National Stadium

March 4: Singapore — National Stadium

March 7: Singapore — National Stadium

March 8: Singapore — National Stadium

March 9: Singapore — National Stadium

May 9: Paris, France — Paris La Défense Arena

May 10: Paris, France — Paris La Défense Arena

May 11: Paris, France — Paris La Défense Arena

May 12: Paris, France — Paris La Défense Arena

May 17: Stockholm, Sweden — Friends Arena

May 18: Stockholm, Sweden — Friends Arena

May 19: Stockholm, Sweden — Friends Arena

May 24: Lisbon, Portugal — Estádio Da Luz

May 25: Lisbon, Portugal — Estádio Da Luz

May 30: Madrid, Spain — Estádio Santiago Bernabéu

June 2: Lyon, France — Groupama Stadium

June 3: Lyon, France — Groupama Stadium

June 7: Edinburgh, United Kingdom — Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 8: Edinburgh, United Kingdom — Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 9: Edinburgh, United Kingdom — Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

June 13: Liverpool, United Kingdom — Anfield Stadium

June 14: Liverpool, United Kingdom — Anfield Stadium

June 15: Liverpool, United Kingdom — Anfield Stadium

June 18: Cardiff, United Kingdom — Principality Stadium

June 21: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

June 22: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

June 23: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

June 28: Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

June 29: Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

June 30: Dublin, Ireland — Aviva Stadium

July 4: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff Arena

July 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff Arena

July 6: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9: Zurich, Switzerland — Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 10: Zurich, Switzerland — Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13: Milan, Italy — San Siro Stadium

July 14: Milan, Italy — San Siro Stadium

July 17: Gelsenkirchen, Germany — Veltins-Arena

July 18: Gelsenkirchen, Germany — Veltins-Arena

July 19: Gelsenkirchen, Germany — Veltins-Arena

July 23: Hamburg, Germany — Volksparkstadion

July 24: Hamburg, Germany — Volksparkstadion

July 27: Munich, Germany — Olympiastadion

July 28: Munich, Germany — Olympiastadion

Aug. 1: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3: Warsaw, Poland — PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 9: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 10: Vienna, Austria — Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 15: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

Aug. 19: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

Aug. 20: London, United Kingdom — Wembley Stadium

Swift also has additional tour stops in the U.S. and Canada, which start in Miami on Oct. 18 and wrap in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

Has Taylor Swift performed at the Super Bowl?

No, Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl. This year, Usher will be headlining the halftime show.

