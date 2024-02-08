Travis Kelce's latest comments suggest there's a chance Taylor Swift won't be at Super Bowl
No, Taylor Swift is not piling on to the pep talks that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is getting ahead of the Super Bowl.
During a Feb. 7 press conference, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. In the course of his exchange with the press, the NFL star explained that Swift is a little too occupied with her current world tour to be showering him with motivational speeches.
"No, no, she hasn't. She's focused on entertaining the crowd (on her tour),” he said with a laugh in response to a question about whether she had given him a pep talk for the big game. Kelce then went on to point out that Swift is currently busy abroad. For the next several days, the pop star will be in Tokyo for her "Eras Tour."
"She's just working on entertaining them, making sure she's ready for her performances and everything," he continued. "But the Super Bowl we'll worry about if she can make it."
Swift has attended more than 10 Chiefs games this season, including the Chiefs' AFC championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. On Feb. 10, Swift will be performing in Tokyo.
So, is it even possible for her to attend?
Factoring in a private jet and the time change between Tokyo and Las Vegas, yes, it’s possible Swift could take the 12-hour flight after the show and make it to Las Vegas well before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Embassy of Japan recently wrote it can "confidently speak now" to address this question.
"If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the embassy said in a statement filled with puns from Swift's discography shared to Instagram Feb. 2.
"We wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the statement concluded.
Swift has previously said that she attends Chiefs games solely to support her boyfriend.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told Time in an interview for her 2023 Person of the Year honor. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
The possibility of Swift cheering at the Super Bowl started on Sept. 24, when the singer debuted her relationship with Kelce by attending her first Kansas City Chiefs game. During the game against the Chicago Bears, the pop star sat next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, in an Arrowhead Stadium suite in her signature red lip and a matching red and white jacket. She and Kelce were then spotted together leaving after the game and driving off to an afterparty in a convertible.
From there, Swift was spotted at the Chiefs-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Oct. 1. Friends Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and more joined the singer in the suite.
In between breaks in her "Eras Tour," Swift became a fixture at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, attending several consecutive games including the Chiefs-Broncos and Chiefs-Chargers home games in October.
She's also traveled to games in Green Bay, Wisconsin; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Buffalo, New York.
Along the way, she's watched games alongside Brittany Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, as well as Kelce's family, including brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Who is going to the Super Bowl?
On Sunday, Jan. 28, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship and claimed their spot in Super Bowl 58. They will face the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC championship.
Has Taylor Swift performed at the Super Bowl?
No, Swift has never performed at the Super Bowl. This year, Usher will be headlining the halftime show.
