Glen Powell reveals it was ‘easy to pretend’ falling in love with co-star Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell says the chemistry between him and his “Anyone But You” co-star Sydney Sweeney isn't all just movie magic.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 35-year-old actor commended his 26-year-old co-star for her talent and ability to spark the chemistry that has fueled fan investment in the project since production first kicked off in Australia.

“A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” Powell told ET. “I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She’s awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have. This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”

Powell went on to add that the sweeping spirit of a rom-com made it difficult at times to “differentiate” the things happening behind the camera and off-screen.

“The wild part about being in a rom-com, all the ideas of love are swirling through your head while these big romantic moments are happening,” he said. “So, sometimes (it’s) harder to differentiate between real life and fake life.”

It's true that chemistry between the two fills every moment of the teaser trailer, which dropped on Oct. 19. It comes months after behind-the-scenes images and clips were released on social media, where people couldn’t help but notice that the leading pair had real-life rom-com energy.

It's not just Powell talking about the heavy romantic chemistry in “Anyone But You.” Here's why.

What is Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's movie 'Anyone But You' about?

"Anyone But You" follows Sweeney as Bea and Powell as Ben, a pair whose relationship turns ice cold after their amazing first date. When they find themselves at the same destination wedding in Australia, despite their hatred towards one another, the two decide to pretend to be the perfect couple.

Who else stars in ‘Anyone But You’?

Directed by Will Gluck, the rom-com also co-stars Alexandra Shipp, Darren Barnet, Michelle Hurd and Dermot Mulroney.

Why are people talking about Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell?

Photos of the pair at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April sparked rumors of a potential off-screen romance. It should be noted that the “Euphoria” star is said to be engaged to Jonathan Davino. At the time, Powell was dating model Gigi Paris.

Sweeney and Powell spoke about their roles and friendship during the event, with her sharing the nickname she gave Powell: “Top Gun,” which references his role in Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“I love when she calls me that,” Powell told People.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney promoting the upcoming film

The two had been posting snaps of their time together in Australia, where they filmed. And in late April, a video of Powell dipping Sweeney generated conversation.

In an interview with Variety, Sweeney said she acted as “camp counselor,” planning group activities for her cast and crew.

Sydney Sweeney addresses romance rumors with Glen Powell

The actor would eventually speak out against the romance rumors, telling Variety that she didn't pay attention the the chatter.

“It’s a rom-com,” she told the magazine with a laugh. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris break up

Powell and Paris had been dating for three years before reports indicated that the pair broke up in late April. Around that same time, Paris posted a video of herself walking in the street, captioning the clip, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Neither one of the two have spoken out their split. But they stopped following each other on Instagram.

What else has Sydney Sweeney said about the movie?

During ET's interview with Powell about chemistry with his co-star, Sweeney also had a few things to say. According to the actor, she's hopeful that the audience will take away just how much fun the entire experience of making the film was.

“It’s special because you actually get to see the amount of fun that we all had making it,” she said “We truly had an amazing experience together, and I really hope that that comes off and everyone can feel that; that love and friendship that was made on this film.”

When will ‘Anyone But You’ be released?

“Anyone But You” will be released in theaters on Dec. 22.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com