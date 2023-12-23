Why everyone seems to have Covid for Christmas

If for nothing else, you have to begrudgingly respect Covid’s sense of dramatic timing. Whenever the public could least do with a widespread bout of the respiratory illness, along comes another spike – often involving a new variant, new symptoms and a refreshed sense that almost four years on from the outbreak of the pandemic, the virus is very much still with us.

This Christmas, a remarkable number of people are receiving the gift nobody wanted: the two thin lines of a positive Covid test, ruining their festivities and rendering it a season of enforced rest, rather than one of merriment.

Figures released this week show that around one in 24 people in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in mid-December, up from one in 50 at the start of the month. It is thought to be more prevalent among 18 to 44 year-olds than in older age groups, particularly in London and the South East.

The data, from a study run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is based on results collected from around 150,000 individuals, and updated every two weeks.

The latest results suggest 4.2 per cent of people in private households are likely to have tested positive for covid on December 13, though the true figure may be higher. Anecdotally, it certainly seems so – though at this time of year, concerned news of Covid tends to spread through WhatsApp chains and workplace chats even faster than the virus transmits.

That data comes only a few days after a new sub-variant of the still globally dominant Omicron strain of coronavirus was classified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organisation, due to “its rapidly increasing spread.”

JN.1, as it is known, is the fastest-growing variant in the United States, accounting for 15-29 per cent of infections, while the UK Health Security Agency says it makes up around 7 per cent of positive Covid tests analysed in a lab in the UK.

The majority of the population has some immunity, thanks to vaccination, infection, or both, meaning the risk of severe disease is far lower - AFP via Getty Images

“It is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in Sars-Cov-2 [coronavirus] cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season,” the WHO’s risk assessment read. At the moment JN.1 is not considered any more of a concern than any other variant, and its symptoms are much the same as those of Omicron.

Winter is, of course, when almost everybody comes down with something. Respiratory viruses such as flu, respiratory syncytial virus and pneumonia are on the rise in the Northern Hemisphere, while the so-called “100-day cough”, or whooping cough, has also been on the rise in the UK this year.

And the pre-Christmas period, when socialising is at a maximum, the mistletoe’s up and our guards are down, provides the perfect time for an airborne virus to thrive.

Yet Covid remains the wiliest of illnesses, its symptoms seemingly acting differently every time it re-emerges, frequently foxing individuals into believing they have a milder illness before developing further, or into thinking they are suffering from influenza.

Top epidemiologists have even remarked recently that it is becoming “increasingly difficult to distinguish the symptoms of flu and Covid” as we approach a fourth Covid Christmas. “Problems with sense of smell are more common in covid and muscle aches and pains are more common in flu but the difference is not sufficient to be diagnostic,” Prof Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia said.

“It started as a cold, or so I thought…” says one recent Covid sufferer, Fiona Cowood. “Then I got a fever and the symptoms just kept on coming. My skin hurt and then when I walked, my teeth hurt – it was so bizarre. The pain was awful. I have had Covid before, but this was definitely the worst. It went on for five days. But once the Covid had gone I got a sinus infection, terrible headaches and eye socket pain.”

Having Covid at Christmas always feels like a kick in the teeth, but it now seems to be giving that sensation quite literally. While not an official symptom, there are common reports of recent infections involving pain in the jaw or teeth. One December case in London commented that “most oddly, my teeth were so sensitive it felt almost like they were bruised.”

The range of symptoms remains vast. Things tend to start with a scratchy throat, which is ignorable for a day or two, but according to our case study, “like the weather closing in”, her whole head was then consumed by pain.

“I felt heavy-limbed and my skin felt painfully sensitive to the touch. My eyeballs ached [...] my scalp felt acutely tender and painful, and I felt very removed and totally spacey,” she says.

“Mainly I just simply had to be horizontal with my eyes closed, yearning for a cool patch of pillow because I was also really really hot. That bit lasted a good 48 hours. Then I was just back in heavy cold land.” Some eight days on, and after much more “unstoppable sneezing” compared to previous bouts, “I’m more or less fine.”

In a way, she is one of the lucky ones, having managed to just about kick the thing with a day or two to spare before Christmas. Others won’t be so fortunate, and plain old luck remains a key factor in managing to avoid it in a busy winter.

“At this time of year, the cold weather, shorter days and increased socialising mean that the potential for transmission of respiratory viruses like Covid-19 is particularly high,” Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director-general for data and surveillance, said this week.

“This, as well as the possible impact of new variants, means it’s not unexpected to see cases increasing. If you are showing symptoms of Covid-19 or other respiratory illnesses, you should try to limit your contact with other people as much as possible, especially those who are older or more vulnerable.”

That last piece of advice is not easy at Christmas – but we’ve heard this tune many times before, so the seasonal advice is familiar: wash your hands, maintain good ventilation, isolate yourself from people if you have symptoms, consider wearing a mask in crowded places. The reassurance these days comes from the fact the majority of the population has some immunity, thanks to vaccination, infection, or both, meaning the risk of severe disease is far lower.

Still, for some poor souls, it will be a thoroughly bleak midwinter, with few tidings of comfort and joy aside from a mug of Lemsip and the duvet. Covid is back to ruin festivities, like the Grinch it’s become.

Some modern traditions are more fun than others. But that’s Christmas.

