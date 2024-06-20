Why every California student should have access to ‘gifted’ classes at school

Academic success is as much dependent on how students feel about themselves as the letter grades that fill their transcripts. In fact, the two might be more correlated than they appear.

When I was in first grade, my parents applied for a local elementary school in Fresno that featured a so-called Gifted and Talented Education program. The school was nationally recognized and boasted impressive academic success rates, so who wouldn’t want to send their kid there?

After passing a test, I was admitted into the school. My family was so excited. I had gained access to take strategically accelerated courses taught by specially trained teachers.

The world was at my fingertips.

But now as a rising sophomore in college, I think about the consequences of applying a “gifted” label to California children. I eventually realized that students in the program rarely got the chance to interact with those outside of it. This separation endured throughout high school and was paired with the pressure of living up to the gifted label.

Studies have shown that gifted students have a higher risk of adverse mental health issues than the average student. On the other hand, students that participate in standard or remedial courses are more likely to remain stuck on that academic track — even if they are perfectly capable of performing at a higher level. It’s been proven that a student’s collegiate performance is proportional to the rigor of their high school curriculum, which means that underestimating a student can limit their potential.

We are left with a lose-lose situation that has detrimental psychological effects on all students. Gifted students lack the opportunity to engage with more of their school community while standardized students are deprived of amazing educational opportunities. This social distinction endures throughout and after high school, leaving both groups feeling as though there is no place in which they can interact — as though they are inherently different.

We cherished the years I spent in the gifted program during elementary school, and I thrived with the knowledge that I had the potential to challenge myself academically. Being immersed in an enriched academic environment so early on gave me the confidence and preparation to tackle advanced placement and honors courses in high school without a second thought.

By the time I reached high school I immediately felt at home, but it was largely because I was going to school with the same kids from elementary school. While this fostered a sense of community, I often felt restricted when it came to meeting students who weren’t taking advanced courses.

After years of gifted classes, I began to question just what this system was. A conversation with my high school principal later revealed that my high school didn’t actually feature any gifted courses.

Since these courses were not taught by teachers specially trained in the program’s methods, there was no meaningful difference between gifted courses and regular courses. Given how the state funds its public school system, California’s gifted program has become more of a label than an access point to advanced education.

As I reflect on my experiences, I think of how my mother often credits my experience in the gifted program as the kickstarter to my success in secondary schooling and my overall development.

I couldn’t agree more. I believe that all children should have access to the resources of the gifted education program. This approach would eliminate the isolating effects of the current system, while providing “gifted” and “standard” students with different educational experiences that better fit their abilities.

Limiting either group is, and has been, a disservice. Through an equalized curriculum, we can initiate change and build a brighter, stronger future for California students.

Thomas Stewart is a student at Columbia University and a Fresno native.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Why every California student should have access to ‘gifted’ classes