Why now is the time to bag a bargain holiday

January may be over, but this doesn’t mean you’ve missed your opportunity to find a brilliant holiday at a good price. In fact, now is a fine moment to book your next getaway.

While most sales ended on January 31, some deals are still live. EasyJet’s Big Orange Sale ends on Monday February 5, while Love Holidays’ 25 per cent hotel discount ends at midnight on Sunday February 4 and Flight Centre’s January sale extends to February 14.

In further good news for British holidaymakers browsing for a getaway, the pound is predicted to hit a two-year high this week, with Goldman Sachs forecasting sterling to hit $1.30 and 84p per euro in the coming months.

If you’re keen to get away soon, it’s not too late to book something around Valentine’s Day or for the forthcoming half term (February 10-18, at most schools). It is up to you whether you look north, where the northern lights are reaching their solar maximum, or south, where parts of Europe are basking in an unseasonal heatwave (the mercury hit 29C near Valencia last week). If booking flights and hotels independently, take a look at Ryanair’s offering: they recently announced they would be slashing fares on off-season flights.

Looking further ahead, the two-week Easter school holiday (March 29-April 14, at most schools) brings opportunities for a longer family getaway – potentially long haul – while the early May bank holiday is a great time for child-free couples (or empty nesters) to maximise on annual leave without being bothered by young ones at the hotel.

Need no further convincing to dip into this month’s payday funds? Here are seven options to get you started.

Chase the sun in Lanzarote

It’s not exactly Antigua, but the temperature in Lanzarote will range from around 17C to 21C in mid-February. That is about as close as you’ll get to guaranteed European sun in late winter. Original Travel has a Wild and Lunar holiday targeted at families, taking in lava fields, a national park, unspoilt beaches and two properties that are well-suited for families – plus a private tour. Seven nights cost from £1,565pp based on a family of four, including accommodation, activities, car hire and return flights (020 3582 4990; originaltravel.co.uk).

Get guaranteed European sun in late winter at family favourite Lanzarote - Getty/E+

February fun in Finland

A new itinerary from Families Worldwide packages together classic Arctic Circle experiences with skiing at a family snow school. The high-energy itinerary, based at Ruka in northern Finland, includes snow-tubing, husky sledding and skiing or snowboarding, plus ice-karting and tobogganing. There will also be the opportunity to witness the northern lights, which have been particularly active this season. Seven nights start from £1,695 for adults and £1,395 per child and include accommodation, transfers, activities and return flights (01962 302062; familiesworldwide.co.uk). Departures February 10 and 17.

Romance in Rome

It doesn’t get much more romantic than a city break in Rome for Valentine’s Day, does it? Inspiring Travel has a package staying at the five-star, 18th-century palazzo Hotel de la Ville (run by Rocco Forte, no less) overlooking the Spanish Steps. It’s a wonderful, crisp time of the year to explore the city without hordes of crowds and away from the humid heat of the summer. Three nights cost from £1,259 in a superior room, including breakfast, €100 (£85) resort credit, transfers and return flights (01244 729748; inspiringtravel.co.uk).

Enjoy five-star romance at 18th-century palazzo Hotel de la Ville - Rocco Forte Hotels

Your own private island for Easter

Typically seen as a haven for honeymooners, the Maldives has a growing tranche of hotels catering for families. Enter Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, set on its own private island with all the powder-soft sand beaches you would hope for. The resort has a new Furaavaru Club for teenagers (think banana boats) plus art and craft activities for younger ones, while snorkelling excursions offer a glimpse of turtles, manta rays and whale sharks. Best at Travel offers a seven-night holiday for a family of four from £12,583, including half-board accommodation, return flights with Qatar Airways and seaplane tickets (0203 993 5300; bestattravel.co.uk). Departs April 1.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is set on its own private island - Alison Wright

A Spanish escape for May Bank Holiday

This year the garden city of S’Agaro, on Spain’s Costa Brava, celebrates its 100th anniversary, making it a fine time to visit with soirees taking place throughout the year. Kirker Holidays has a special offer for four nights at the grand palace hotel, Hostal de La Gavina, from £992pp. Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra are among its previous guests, while Michelin-starred chef Romain Fornell is at the helm of its three restaurants. Includes return flights to Barcelona, car hire, breakfast and one three-course lunch (020 7593 2288; kirkerholidays.com). Book before February 29; departures April 1-May 31 and October 1-27.

Holiday like Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra at Spain's Hostal de la Gavina - Harold Abellan

A solo retreat in Saint Lucia

Where better to pamper yourself than at a resort on a secluded beach in Saint Lucia? If you can get over the potentially unnerving mantra of “give us your body for a week, and we’ll give you back your mind”, the BodyHoliday resort provides a luxurious wellness experience including a daily 50-minute spa treatment, specialised fitness classes and garden rooms designed specifically for solo travellers. Scott Dunn offers seven nights at the BodyHoliday resort from £3,000pp, including return flights from the UK, selected activities and private transfers (020 3813 7587; scottdunn.com).

The BodyHoliday resort provides a luxurious wellness experience designed specifically for solo travellers - Andreas von Einsiedel

A lavish group getaway… in Norfolk

If you have lots of friends, or if you know a few families looking for some spontaneous fun, then read on. Norfolk View House, with access to the beach in the coastal village of Mundesley, sleeps between 16 and 22 guests. Nearby there is an adventure park with quad biking and assault courses for thrill-seeking teens, and there’s a local surf school for those willing to brave the North Sea. The price tag is £6,500 self-catering for a week, but when split between 22 people, £295 a head doesn’t sound quite so intimidating for a full week away (01242 220006; thewowhousecompany.com).

