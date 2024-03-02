Why this is the year you should discover Morocco – and 30 ways to do it

Morocco is having a moment – and there are plenty of ways to explore - Digital Vision/Getty

Morocco started 2024 strong. International collectors flocked to the 1-54 contemporary African art expo in Marrakech, amongst them VIPs and serious collectors who bought works at record prices. It was a spectacular success – and final, incontrovertible proof to the world that, after a difficult few months, Morocco had finally returned to form.

It was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on 8 September 2023 that brought to a screeching halt what had, until then, been a phenomenal year for the country. The aftermath was brutal (and reconstruction continues), but the whole country rallied in an extraordinary aid effort that quickly got things back on track and, despite the setbacks, 2023 remained a record year for tourism, with 14.5 million inbound visitors.

Frankly, it’s time that Morocco finally made the leap to a mainstream travel destination. After all, it is within touching distance of Europe, and yet – with its incredible diversity of landscapes, rich regional variations and a clutch of historic cities – it is so thrillingly different.

The mood in the country is upbeat, and travellers are catching the bug in a big way – so why not join them? Spring is just around the corner, when the roses bloom in their thousands, music festivals fill historic centres and the weather is a perfect 24 degrees. Here are 30 wonderful ways to get in on the action.

1. Trek Mt Toubkal to support mountain communities

The High Atlas villages south of Marrakech were hit hard by the earthquake, but they are recovering rapidly thanks to tourists who venture into these snow-dusted Amazigh (Berber) villages on adventurous treks to scale the summit of Mt Toubkal (4,167m), Morocco’s highest mountain. Intrepid Travel is plugged into the communities and is contributing to the rebuilding through its Mt Toubkal Winter trek. It’s a memorable group trip, hiking up snowfields in crampons, bedding down in village homes after home-cooked Moroccan meals, and an endless series of the most spectacular mountain views beneath the brightest blue sky.

Book it: There’s currently a discount on Intrepid Travels all-inclusive, seven-day Mount Toubkal Winter Trek, which now costs £612 per person, excluding flights. As luggage is carried by mule there’s a limit 16kg (0808 274 5111).

Discover beautiful vistas and village communities in the Atlas Mountains - Alamy

2. Go beyond tagine in the Moroccan kitchen

Moroccan cooking offers so much more than the ubiquitous tagine, and Tara Steven’s colourful Fassi dar (courtyard house) is the place to expand your knowledge of it. The sustainably focused workshops run over two or five days with guests making themselves at home in Dar Namir, a stone’s throw from the R’cif market. The workshops start there, browsing hyper-seasonal fruit and vegetables, soft goat cheeses and sweet treats. Then it’s back to the riad for cooking sessions. Other days involve excursions to an organic cheese farm, vineyard visits or explorations of vegetarian and Jewish-Moroccan dishes.

Book it: A two-day immersion course starts at £470 per person, based on two people sharing, and includes three nights’ at Dar Namir. Longer courses, day courses and private dinners are also available.

3. Surf the Atlantic trade winds

Morocco’s 3,500km coastline is where the Atlantic trade winds originate, and its swells are perfect for surfing year-round. American servicemen may have been the first to ride these waves in the 1960s, but now there are over 100 surf schools, at their most numerous between Essaouira and Agadir. Taghazout is the main hub, with its long sandy beaches and waves to suit all levels of expertise, but March to May’s medium swells are particularly good for intermediates and beginners – plus, you’ll find the line-ups crowd free.

Book it: SurfMaroc offers a four-night surf coaching package in its boutique hotel, Amouage, from £972, while a seven-night surf-and-yoga retreat at Villa Mandala costs £1,379 per person in an ocean view room.

Morocco's 3,500km coastline is perfect for surfing year-round - Moment/Getty

4. Meet the locals on a slow-paced northern adventure

Bilal El Hammoumy and Rania Chentouf’s new venture, Inclusive Morocco, is driven by their desire to create enriching experiences that are intellectually stimulating while supporting under-represented communities in lesser-known places. Their eight-day Northern Morocco tour includes an art tour in Tangier, cheese-making in Chefchaouen, a tour of Umberto Pastis cliffside garden Rohuna, couscous rolling in Sefrou, and a fishing excursion in Larache.

Book it: A Hidden Jewel Tour costs from £3,710 per person, based on double occupancy in deluxe accommodation, including an English-speaking driver and guide.

5. Explore the modernist architecture of Casablanca

Casablanca is Morocco’s biggest commercial hub, yet is often avoided by tourists. That’s a shame, because it is also one of the most complete models of modernist urban architecture in the world, an African version of Miami Beach. Locate yourself at the contemporary Four Seasons, which is situated in Casa’s classiest neighbourhood. Here you’ll find expert concierges who can craft bespoke architecture, art and food itineraries. In July, the excellent Jazzablanca jazz festival fills the city with top local and international names.

Book it: Double rooms at the Four Seasons Casablanca start at £367 per night. Stay three nights and get a fourth for free (00 212 5290 73700).

Striking architecture can be found at the contemporary Four Seasons hotel

6. Enjoy a sensory adventure in the Valley of Roses

No one knows how they got here, but the High Atlas valley of M’Goun is awash with intensely scented Damask roses in late spring. The season is between April and mid-May, when thousands of roses bloom and 4,000 tons of petals are harvested. The harvest ends with the three-day Festival des Roses in the market town of Kalaat M’Gouna, a hybrid trade fair (like a Moroccan Chelsea Flower Show). Immersive travel specialists Millis Potter can fly you to a luxury desert camp in Zagora, plan an adventure through the largest oasis chain in the world – the Draa Valley – and settle you in a flower-filled garden in palm-planted Skoura from where you can visit the festival bazaar, enjoy the street parade and admire the Rose Queen.

Book it: Millis Potter (020 8265 3064) has the Sea, Sand and Roses tour from £2,150 per person (excluding international flights), starting by the Atlantic in Casablanca, including an internal flight to Zagora and then a 4x4 adventure up the Draa Valley to Skoura, arriving just in time for the Rose Festival.

7. Find a new vibe at Essaouira’s Gnaoua World Music Festival

The Gnaoua World Music Festival is Morocco’s most famous, celebrating the country’s unique Sufi soul music in its most picturesque port Essaouira. This year, the event runs from June 27-29 and will feature maâlems (masters) from all over Morocco, alongside International jazz, rock and blues musicians who come to jam with them. Nights are filled with soul-lifting rhythmic chanting and fusion sounds, and there are ten stages throughout the medina, all of which are freely accessible.

Book it: To attend the festival, simply book accommodation well in advance, as concerts are freely accessible. To learn more about Gnaoua, the Lila Series has a six-day retreat between May 14-19 during which you can learn to play, sing and dance with master musicians. From £1,462/£2,055 for shared/private accommodation, all-inclusive, except air fares.

Essaouira's Gnaoua World Music Festival is a colourful celebration of the country's unique Sufi soul music - Anadolu/Getty

8. Paint the town in Tangier

Tangier has long attracted artists and designers due to its magnificent light and intensely saturated colours, with artists such as Eugene Delacroix and Henri Matisse describing the city as a painter’s paradise. Certainly stylist Joan Heckerman and interior designer Gavin Houghton think so, and now run painting and sketching holidays from Houghton’s charming house La Di Dar. All levels are welcome, and days consist of still-life and life-model painting in the house as well as sketching in the medina.

Book it: Gavin Houghton’s five-day painting holiday costs £1,200 per person and runs in March, June and July.

9. Swap Marrakech for Taroudant

Before founding Marrakech, the Almoravid dynasty had its power base in Taroudant, a magnificent walled town framed by the Anti-Atlas mountains. It’s also the centre for the Chleuh tribe, famed for their silver jewellery, which is still sold in the souks. Chilean artist – and friend to Pablo Picasso – Claudio Bravo retired here, and now his house is an art-filled hotel. From Taroundant you can explore the Anti-Atlas where you’ll find tiny Taliouine, the saffron capital of Morocco, camp in canyons, see Neolithic rock engravings and visit the rock-hugging villages of the Ameln Valley, which are awash with almond blossom in spring.

Book it: Naturally Morocco (01239 710814) offers an eight-day, self-drive Anti-Atlas Mountains tour from £675 per person B&B, based on two people sharing (excluding air fares).

The former home of Chilean artist Claudio Bravo is now an art-filled hotel - Universal/Getty

10. Kitesurf atop a vast milky lagoon in Dakhla

The windy city of Dakhla sits on the Rio de Oro, one of the windiest peninsula’s in Africa, which is why the Kitesurf World Cup is held there in September. Whether you’re a kitesurf fan or not, eco-adventure brand Our Habitas has just opened Caravan Dakhla on a sheltered stretch of the lagoon, where you can as easily ride downwind with lessons from Naish kitesurfing school as explore the delicate dunescape with Dakhla Rovers, who create unique desert safaris.

Book it: Desert “riads” (traditional palatial houses) at Caravan Dakhla start from £227 per night, all-inclusive, in April (ourhabitas.com). It also offers a three-night package which includes a daily, two-hour, semi-private kite-surfing lesson from £507. West Point Dakhla is also offering a six-night, all-inclusive package from £585 until March 31.

11. Scale epic sand dunes and wild camp beneath the milky way

M’hamid El Ghizlane – meaning the plain of gazelles – is the final oasis in the Drâa Valley. Here the road dissolves into a gently undulating sand sea that rises to form the epic 40km-long and 300-metre-high Erg Chigaga dunefield. It’s a wild, isolated place where you can enjoy stunning sunsets over golden dunes and bed down in luxurious tents for a night of unforgettable stargazing. From March 14-16, the oasis town also hosts the Festival of Nomads, which celebrates nomadic culture with music, craftwork and storytelling.

Book it: Experienced desert operator Wild Morocco (00 212 679-006221) offers a seven-day trek from Marrakech to Erg Chigaga from £1,189 per person, based on two people travelling, including one night glamping, one wild camping and two days camel trekking.

Camel trekking in Morocco's beautiful desert is a memorable experience - Alamy

12. Find nirvana with the pink flamingos at Oualidia’s lagoon

Oualidia’s crescent-shaped lagoon and coastal wetlands are a paradise for migrating birds, including pink flamingos, oystercatchers and curlews which flock here in autumn. It’s also the perfect spot for in-the-know spa junkies who kick-back at La Sultana, which sits beside the lagoon, its tiered terraces furnished with five jacuzzis and an infinity pool. Beyond the spa, days can be spent birdwatching, cycling, paddleboarding and sucking down oysters at Ostrea.

Book it: La Sultana’s (00 212 5 24 38 80 08) Sea and the City package involves a three-night stay at its Marrakech riad (house), followed by three nights at Oualidia, starting from £2,230 per person.

13. Trek in Morocco’s “Happy Valley”

Aït Bougmez, or “Happy Valley”, is the most beautiful valley in the High Atlas. Sitting in the shadow of the snow-capped M’Goun Massif, this richly cultivated enclave moves to a deeply rural beat, its alluvial plain full of wild flowers, medicinal herbs, orchards and wheat. Twenty five mud-brick douars (villages) are strung along the valley blending seamlessly with the spectacular backdrop. While winter snow makes summiting impossible, the real pleasure here is a hike along the valley floor visiting the local villages and craft cooperatives.

Book it: Journey Beyond Travel (00 212 6 97 48 49 93) leads a five-night trek through the Aït Bougmez Valley from £1,550 per person for a group of four, starting in Marrakech.

14. Appreciate Morocco’s cultured capital Rabat

Over the past few years a significant transformation has taken place in Rabat. Unesco heritage sites like the Kasbah des Oudayas and the Chellah have been sensitively renovated; there’s been epic investment in renewing the marina; and, the late Zaha Hadid’s Grand Theatre looks likely to open soon. So, book in for a cultured weekend and visit the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art; check out the cultural programme at the Hiba Foundation; and enjoy Mawazine, the world’s largest World Music festival, from June 21-29.

Book it: Overlooking the Kasbah des Oudayas, the Fairmont La Marina Rabat-Salé has rooms from £259 per night (00 212 5378 20800). Book before April 30 and you’ll get 10 per cent off a two-night stay and 15 per cent off a three-four night stay. Accor ALL members get a further 10 per cent off.

The late Zaha Hadid's Grand Theatre looks likely to open soon in Rabat - Alamy

15. Go off-piste down the Memory Road

The brainchild of actor and adventurer Thierry Teyssier, the Memory Road takes experiential travel to the next level, journeying through some of Morocco’s most extraordinary landscapes. Travellers are whisked away (in 4x4’s with vintage luggage) to extraordinary private houses and desert camps for unique experiences. In Azrarag you’ll sleep in a cliff top stone douar before decamping to the magical oasis of Tisk Boudin, and finally a luxurious pitched camp at the ancient salt lake of Iriqi.

Book it: Millis Potter (020 8265 3064) offers a seven-night, all-inclusive adventure along the Memory Road from £4,795 per person, based on six people travelling together, including time at Teyssier’s acclaimed mudbrick kasbah Dar Ahlam.

16. Saddle-up for a coastal adventure

Morocco is a horse-mad nation with a proud equestrian history, displayed throughout the year at local festivals in the form of the t’bourida – a spectacular ritualised cavalry charges immortalised by Eugène Delacroix in his painting Fantasia Arabe (1833). There are now 300 riding groups and twenty t’bourida competitions throughout the year, culminating in the Hassan II Trophy in Rabat in June. Make friends with the hardy Arab-Barb horses on a riding holiday of your own – ideally around Essaouira along the Atlantic Coast, where you’ll find some of the country’s most scenic trails.

Book it: Saddle Travel (01497 888 228) has a six-day Pearl of Essaouira package from £510 per person in June, and an eight-day Atlantic Coast ride from £680 per person in May and July. Trail nights are spent in a comfortable bivouac.

Head to Essaouira to enjoy a riding holiday with a coastal view - Hakim Wiseman Joundy/MOGA

17. Discover Middle Atlas Imperial cities and ancient forests

The Middle Atlas is an undiscovered natural wonderland of forests and vineyard-clad hillsides, all within an easy drive of the Imperial cities of Fes and Meknès. The 200km loop from Fes to Meknès and up to Azrou on the edge of the Ifrane National Park makes for a wonderful late-spring or early-summer road trip when mountain meltwater fills waterfalls secluded in the forests. Spend two or three days each in Fes and Meknès, then stop at Château Roslane vineyard for wine tasting (relaischateaux.com) and, finally, end in Azrou where you can go trekking in the cedar forests.

Book it: Le Jardin des Biehn (rooms from £130) in Fes and Riad Yamcha (rooms from £60; 00 212 5355 56501) in Meknès can help organise city tours. In Azrou, stay at Palais de la Cerisiers (rooms from £95), who can recommend hiking guides.

18. Stay longer in the “Blue Pearl” of the Rif Mountains

Morocco’s most photogenic village is undoubtedly the strikingly blue Rif town of Chefchaouen. Most visitors spend just a few hours here snapping pictures – but stay longer and you’ll see the true beauty of this mountain town, with its violet-blue alleys and encircling Rif Mountains. Let local photographer Mohammed (@love_chefchaouen) guide you to the best shots, take art and cookery courses at Café Clock and hook-up with mountain guide Hicham Boukroua (@hicham_boukroua) for hikes in the Talassemtane National Park.

Book it: Hotel Riad Cherifa (rooms from £70) has a pool and hammam. You could combine a stay here with a few days at L’Ermitage d’Akchour (rooms from £130) near the Akchour waterfalls.

The blue Rif town of Chefchaouen is Morocco's most photogenic village - plainpicture.com

19. Immerse yourself in Morocco’s most cultured city, Fes

Founded in 789 by Moulay Idriss II, Fes is Morocco’s oldest city. It is also the country’s cultural and spiritual heart, as well as being the world’s largest car-free medina (220 hectares). Full of history and culture, it deserves a week of exploration – sign-up for the Artisan Visit with Culture Vultures, and take a guided walk or street food crawl with @fezguidedtours. The Fes Festival of Sacred Music takes place between May 24 and June 1. It attracts global talent and includes art exhibitions, round table discussions and Sufi trance nights.

Book it: Stay in the heart of the medina at historic Dar Seffarine (rooms from £85). Alternatively, Dar Lys (rooms from £240) has a rooftop pool and hammam.

Colourful Fes is Morocco's most cultured city - plainpicture.com

20. Explore Sufism in the cities of Moulay Idriss I & II

Fes may be Morocco’s spiritual capital, but the whitewashed mountain town of Moulay Idriss Zerhoun is its most important pilgrimage site. It was founded by Idriss I, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammed and Morocco’s first Islamic leader. Spend a few days in Fes before decamping to Dar Zerhoune, where Hajiba leads local tours which illuminate the town’s spiritual significance and local life. What’s more, the Roman ruins of Volubilis – where Moulay Idriss first founded his sanctuary – are just an hour’s walk away. The annual pilgrimage takes place in August and fills the town with markets, hundreds of devotees and t’bouridas.

Book it: Rooms at Dar Zerhoune cost £120 (00 212 642 247 793; darzerhoune.com). For a deeper dive into Sufism, join the 11-day Sufi Music Tour (US$2665/£2102 per person) run by Cross Cultural Services.

21. Scale the awesome orange canyon of Todra Gorge

The 300m-deep Todra Gorge is one of Morocco’s most spectacular natural wonders. Carved over the centuries by a once-powerful river, it is just 10 metres across at some points, the sandstone walls changing shades between pink, orange and red throughout the day. Between September and November it is prime climbing territory: Aventure Verticales – which created many of the French-grade 5-8 climbing routes – have professional guides and equipment (climbing-in-morocco.com).

Book it: Much Better Adventures (020 3966 7597) runs Intro to Rock Climbing and Yoga trip until May, from £790 per person, excluding flights and climbing shoes.

Morocco's natural wonders offer some of the most spectacular climbing available - Cavan/Getty

22. Connect with artisans on a craft road trip

In Morocco, skilled craftsmanship is on display everywhere, from the rugs in your hotel to the shimmering zellij tiles on monuments and thousands of babouche in the souk. While maâlems (masters) may make it look easy, one of Amazigh Cultural Tours’ hands-on trips will show you just how tricky it is to loom a rug or cut brass. The tours which collaborate with grassroots cooperatives and small communities of weavers, embroiderers, jewellers and basket makers travel all over the country, led by a skilled guest artist who leads daily discussions and frames the craft techniques you encounter.

Book it: Amazigh Cultural Tours (00 212 662 108 783) runs small-group tours in Drawing, Textiles, Photography and Jewellery. In April, the 14-day Textile Tour with quiltmaker Maria Shell costs £4,067 per person, based on shared rooms.

23. Feel the Spanish vibes in Northern Morocco

Tetouan was founded in the 15th century by Muslim and Jewish refugees from Andalucia. Five hundred years later, in 1913, the Spanish claimed northern Morocco as a Protectorate, their influence soon stretching south to the walled city of Larache on the Atlantic Coast and Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains. Visiting them makes for a fascinating Spanish-influenced itinerary that traverses the Rif Mountains, drops down to Larache then passes the Roman ruins of Lixus, ending in arty Asilah where paella is still a local favourite. In July, Asilah holds a month-long art festival filling the town with mural artists, concerts and workshops.

Book it: In Tetouan, base yourself at Blanco Riad (rooms from £56) and book at tour of the Fine Art School with Green Olive Arts. On the Atlantic Coast, book into Asilah 32 (apartments from £80).

Spanish influences can be felt along the country's coast - Alamy

24. Take the caravan trail down the Salt Road

Stretching 200km from Ouarzazate in the north to the oasis town of Zagora in the south, the Drâa Valley was the principal caravan route from sub-Saharan Africa to Marrakech. It is dotted with towering kasbahs nestled amid the largest date palm grove in the world. Spring (until mid-May) is the perfect time to travel the historic salt road from Agdz to Zagora and Amezrou, and then out onto the Iriqi Salt pan – the last section in your own camel caravan. Enroute, you’ll tour Morocco’s finest mudbrick kasbahs, visit a medieval library, see traditional pottery being made and take tea with desert nomads.

Book it: Journey Beyond Travel (00 212 6 97 48 49 93) offer the nine-day Salt Road Experience (for groups of up to four) from £3,900 per person, starting and ending in Marrakech.

25. Cycle off-road in the High Atlas

Mountain-biking off-road amid Morocco’s awesome mountains is a thrilling and challenging experience. In the High Atlas, itineraries traverse impressive mountain passes up pencil-thin tracks, wind through remote Imazighen (Berber) villages that cling to the hillsides and descend via steep, loose gravel tracks to lush valley floors. At times you’ll be riding above 2,000m, where the views are incredible. Along the way you’ll get to know the villagers, too, with invitations for mint tea and local lunches.

Book it: H+I Adventures runs the Ancient Berber Trail trip from £1,750 per person, starting in Marrakech. Tours sell-out fast, so book autumn rides now. Locally-based MTB Morocco can also arrange itineraries, while E-Bike Marrakech organises gentler two-day tours outside the city.

Biking is a thrilling way to explore Morocco's Atlas mountains - Cavan/Getty

26. Marrakech town & country combo

As Marrakech morphs into a mainstream city break, repeat visitors are branching out and exploring the countryside around it. There’s plenty of choice, from glamping in the lunar landscape of the Agafay Desert to restful retreats in quiet country houses set in olive groves, and High Atlas refuges from where you can step out on daily hikes.

Book it: Extend your city break by adding a few days at luxury Inara Camp (the two-night Desert Dream package costs £350 per tent), wellness retreat Caravan by Habitas (from £200 per night B&B), country retreat Berber Lodge (from £171 per night B&B) or High Atlas haven Kasbah Bab Ourika (from £180 per night B&B).

27. Discover Morocco’s Unesco highlights

Morocco has nine sites on Unesco’s World Heritage List – more even than Egypt. They range from the largest car-free medina in the world (Fes) to the Jewish sites of Marrakech, the rammed mud-brick kasbah of Aït Benhaddou, the fortified sea ports of Essaouira and El-Jadida, the Roman ruins of Volubilis and the mountain refuge of Chefchaouen. The storytellers in the Djemaa el-Fna, along with the tradition of couscous-making and Gnaoua music, are also intangible cultural assets. A tour of the sites will take you from the edge of the desert to the Rif mountains and give you an overview of the country’s dramatic historical arc.

Book it: Authentic Morocco (01342 458508) can create a bespoke 14-day, private Unesco tour from £6,500 for two people, including transport and accommodation, covering all the main sites, starting in Marrakech and ending in Fes.

Essaouira is one of Morocco's nine Unesco's World Heritage-listed sites - AFP/Getty

28. An adventurous Easter escape

Morocco guarantees a sunny escape for families during the Spring break, when the weather is a perfect 24C. Consider staying at Club Med in Marrakech, which sits outside the medina in a lushly planted estate and offers countless activities including tennis, biking, horse-riding, archery, spa treatments, yoga and golf. It also offers baby care, kids clubs and babysitting services. Opt for June instead, and its equally lovely sea-facing Tangier property, Yasmina, will be open for the season.

Book it: In April, prices for an all-inclusive, seven-night stay at Marrakech La Palmeraie start at £1,275 per person (03453 676767). If you book flights through Club Med, airport transfers are included.

29. Raft through hidden canyons

When Spring comes, meltwaters rush down from Morocco’s high peaks, swelling rivers which cascade down centuries-old gorges to peter out in the desert. The lush Middle Atlas is full of these torrents, and the Ahansal River cuts a deep gash through a gorge, making it perfect for white-water rafting in March and April. Even better, this fabulously exciting river-rafting trip, which is completely off-the-beaten track, is a family-friendly experience involving two or three nights of camping under the stars, scenery like Yosemite and fabulous finale at Lake Bin El Ouidane.

Book it: Experienced operators Water By Nature (01709 802 203) runs the eight-day Hidden Morocco Rafting tour from £2,205 per person, starting and ending in Marrakech, including four nights camping.

Morocco's rivers are perfect for white-water rafting in the spring

30. Golf by the seaside

Golf may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Morocco, but the country is supplied with some fantastic pro-designed golf courses, and guarantees balmy weather deep into December. Although there are excellent courses around Marrakech, Agadir – with its 9km-long beach, five-star facilities and Atlantic views – offers better value. This year saw the opening of the much-anticipated Kyle Philips course at the Hyatt Taghazout Bay Resort, located 11km north of Agadir on spectacular bluffs overlooking the ocean.

Book it: Golf Breaks (01753 752 900) offers five-night B&B packages from £439 per person at the Hyatt Taghazout Bay in Agadir, or from £1,069 per person at the Fairmont Royal Palm in Marrakech.

