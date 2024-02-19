Why Did Lexi Leave The Bachelor? The Real Reason

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers ahead. Ever since her sudden exit on Joey’s season, Bachelor Nation fans have wondered why Lexi left The Bachelor 2024 and what happened to her and Joey. She was frontrunner and suddenly she was gone.

Lexi Young is one of 32 contestants on The Bachelor Season 28 with Joey Graziadei. She left in Week 6. Joey was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 20 with Charity Lawson, where he was the runner-up. He was announced as the Season 28 Bachelor at The Bachelorette Season 20 “After the Final Rose” special in August 2023. “I’m looking for someone that’s just themselves. Someone that challenges me. Someone to do life with,” Joey told host Jesse Palmer during the “After the Final Rose” special.

In an interview with BachelorNation.com in January 2024, Joey revealed whether he had any regrets about his season as the Bachelor. “I’m not really a person to have regrets. What I tried to do the whole time and what I continue to try to do is be myself and lead with what I think is the best decision,” he said. “We all make mistakes and I’m not going to look back on anything and say that was something I regret. I think that I did this to the best of my ability. I know that, so I can’t really live with any regrets with that being the case.”

As for why he wanted to become the Bachelor, Joey told the website that he realized the process worked after he almost found The One with Charity. “It’s the fact that I’ve been through it and I know what the show can bring out,” he said. “One of the beautiful parts of it is that you are pushed to be your best self. You are in an uncomfortable situation, but how you deal with that says a lot about a person. It creates an atmosphere and environment that I believe in. I think it’s a great way to get to know someone.”

He continued, “Sometimes in dating, it takes a while to learn about someone to really figure out if you are compatible. There is often a lot of fluff in the beginning and you don’t have time for that in this and I think it makes it more real. You get to know someone to their core very quickly and that’s a really important thing for a healthy relationship.”

But back to Lexi from The Bachelor 2024. So why did Lexi leave The Bachelor Season 28 and what happened with her and Joey? Read on for more about why Lexi left The Bachelor 2024 and where she is now. (For more Bachelor 2024 spoilers, including who wins Joey’s season, click here.)

Why did Lexi leave The Bachelor Season 28?

Why did Lexi leave The Bachelor Season 28? Lexi left The Bachelor and self-eliminated in Week 6 in Montreal, Canada, according to Reality Steve. As for why, Reality Steve reported that Lexi left The Bachelor Season 28 because her and Joey’s timelines for marriage and kids didn’t align.

Lexi has been open about her lifelong dream to have children and become a mother on The Bachelor Season 28, despite her diagnosis with endometriosis, a medical condition in which endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus, according to John Hopkins Medicine. Endometriosis affects up to 10 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44.

Lexi revealed her diagnosis with endometriosis during her and Joey’s One-on-One Date in Week 4 in Malta. Lexi further opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis in a TikTok video before the episode.

“After college, I moved out to San Francisco, and my symptoms escalated,” she said. “I reached a point where I would faint at work due to the intensity of the pain. It became impossible to fulfill my job duties, and I found myself attending multiple doctor appointments weekly in search of answers.”

LExi went on to talk about how she was misdiagnosed and constantly told her pain was psychological and rooted in anxiety and depression. “All of this made me feel invalidated and led me to doubt the reality of my pain,” she said.

Lexi captioned the video, “My Endo Journey. I want to open up about my endometriosis journey that I have silently suffered through since middle school. One in ten women face this illness with many of them not even knowing that they have it. I was ultimately diagnosed with endometriosis in early 2019 and had endometriosis surgery in April of 2019. Sharing these pictures and my story are unbelievably hard for me, but I know I’m not alone in my story, so I hope sharing what I’ve been through can help others also going through their own endo journeys. It’s time to bring more awareness to endometriosis, and I am here for all of the women out there facing endo (and all of those who are still waiting on their diagnosis!).”

Who is Lexi from The Bachelor?

Who is Lexi from The Bachelor? Alexandra Colette “Lexi” Young is a 30-year-old Digital Strategist from Pataskala, Ohio, who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Her birthday is July 15, 1993. Her Instagram handle is @lexicoletteyoung.

Read Lexi’s official Bachelor Season 28 biogaphy and fun facts ahead:

“Lexi is a sweet soul who is really ready to find “the one.” The digital strategy manager has everything going for her, but now she wants someone to share in her many successes. Lexi is loyal, kind and smart (like, graduated in the top 1% of her MBA summer program at MIT kind of smart). She moved over 15 times during her childhood and is ready for a stable man who will stand by her side through the good and the bad. Lexi says that when she loves, she loves deeply and is a “ride or die” for her person. Lexi is here to find her perfect match and hopefully return home with Joey by her side.

Fun Facts:

• Lexi loves to play poker.

• Lexi cannot live without her self-tanning mousse.

• Lexi’s life goal is to run a marathon.”

What does Lexi do for a living from The Bachelor?

What does Lexi do for a living from The Bachelor? Lexi listed her job on The Bachelor Season 28 as a “Digital Strategist.”

In an Instagram Story in February 2024, Lexi revealed that she lived in San Francisco for four years after graduating from college and worked at Gap Inc., which consists of companies like Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta.

She also looked back on her 20s in another Instagram Story. “My 20s were hard.. I went through a LOT but if I could go back and do it again, I’d be more present and I would treat every day like a gift- regardless of how crappy or difficult things were.” She also gave advice to others in their 20s, “Start the new job, switch around various types of roles. Move to a new place when you don’t know anyone. Fail… a lot and learn along the way.”

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

