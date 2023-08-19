Why Brett Eldredge Is Already Getting Ready for Christmas



Despite the mid-August heat, country singer Brett Eldredge is feeling the spirit as he’s surrounded by Christmas trees and sparkly lights while a cozy candle fills the air with familiar scents of the holiday season. Perhaps chestnuts roasting on an open fire?

Known as “Mr. Christmas,” he’s back for the holiday season a little early this year with a new gift. And no, it’s not a new Christmas album (that we know of), he’s working alongside Lowe’s for a project called “Decking the Decks.”

For those looking to turn their outdoor space into a winter wonderland this year or deck the halls with boughs of holly, Lowe's has at all. But the best part is, one lucky fan in the Nashville area is going to get a holiday home makeover from Lowe's, plus a private concert from Brett, Mr. Christmas, himself.

With two Christmas albums under his belt, Glow and Mr. Christmas, it’s not a surprise the country singer is back this year with another holiday project.

“I’ve learned to get in the spirit very early,” Eldredge laughed. “I recorded Glow and Mr. Christmas, both in New York City, in the middle of summer. I’ve learned I can get into the spirit whenever I want to.”

Not to mention, holiday traditions are a priority among the Eldredge family. Despite a busy schedule, he still makes time to decorate the tree with his mom each year and even roasts chestnuts over the fire with family. Though a sweet and fun experience with the fam, he admits the taste isn’t all that good.

But it's not just holiday traditions he longs for, it's any kind of quality time with family. After releasing seven albums and touring around the world for the past 10 years, it’s been a while since the country singer has been home.

In 2023 though, he’s made it a priority to take time off to visit those loved ones, dance with friends at weddings, go on vacation – things that all seem like typical events on the calendar.... unless you’re a famous musician.

Also in the mix, the singer is celebrating 10 years of his debut album Bring You Back. He was 27 when the album released and was met with a lot of attention in a short amount of time. Singles from the album like "Don't Ya" and “Beat of the Music" topped the country charts that same year.

A decade is a long time to stay busy. So, what do you do when your hobby and your job are one and the same?

“I’ve been working on myself,” Eldredge says. “I’m really taking the time to live and to feel and to dig into the things that have held me back in life sometimes.”

A quick scroll through his Instagram page and you’ll find Eldredge running a half-marathon (major props), visiting the beach, hiking, and singing and dancing with friends. Could any of this inspire new music?

Without giving too much away, he smiled and laughed about that possibility. An answer in itself.

“I’ve been writing a lot,” he mentioned. "I've been writing heavily but I’ve found a lot of purpose in really digging in and living out my life. [I’ve been] writing for the sake of writing and just having fun,” he explains. “Not saying it has to be this sound, this project... just letting the songs show up how they show up and then put it together however it comes together. It’s going very well.”

While he’s not giving away specific details or dates, he mentioned some of the music he's been listening to recently is more on the introspective side. Americana music has been on repeat lately, artists like Bon Iver and Gregory Alan Isakov.

“I like stuff that makes me feel things," he adds.

An old soul by nature, also mixed into the playlist are some classic artists like Dean Martin and Nat King Cole. The big band sound is another genre that inspires his own music.

Will these musicians stir up any influence on his upcoming work? One thing to know for sure is that he's got plenty of ideas up his sharp-dressed sleeve.

