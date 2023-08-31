Why Is My Baby Snoring?

You may hear your baby snore at night. Here's why that happens and when you should take them to the doctor.

Medically reviewed by Wendy L. Hunter, M.D.

If you’ve ever slept near a baby, you know they’re capable of making some seriously disruptive noises in their sleep: they sigh, grunt, cry, cough, whine, and sometimes even laugh while snoozing (a fact that makes the expression “sleeping like a baby” pretty ironic, if you ask us!).

Another common baby sleep sound is snoring. And while it might keep you up at night if you’re sharing a room with your newborn, baby snoring is usually not a cause for concern.

“Many babies are ‘noisy breathers,’ and it does not always mean something is wrong,” says Amanda Stovall, MD, a pediatrician with Springfield Clinic in Illinois.

If you have a little noisy breather of your own at home, here’s what you should know about baby snoring, from why it happens to when you should talk to your child’s pediatrician.

Is It Normal for a Baby To Snore?

Babies have to breathe through their noses unless they’re crying, explains Dr. Stovall, and their airways are tiny, so it’s not unusual to hear them breathing while they’re asleep. Yet, many parents aren’t expecting their infant to be so noisy during the night and express concerns about their child’s snoring.

But according to Jonathan Maynard, MD, pediatrician at Providence Mission Hospital in Orange County, California, soft snoring is pretty common in babies. One study found about 9% of infants snore more than three times a week. Baby snoring is also typically harmless. “In general, breathing noises that do not disturb the infant’s sleep, only occur for brief stretches, and are relatively quiet do not represent a serious problem," says Dr. Maynard.

On the other hand, Dr. Maynard continues, breathing sounds that are persistent, louder than a whisper, have a very high pitch, disturb your baby’s sleep, or cause your baby to stop breathing are more concerning. These symptoms could point to a pediatric sleep disorder, such as sleep apnea or upper airway resistance syndrome.

What Causes a Baby To Snore?

The primary cause of baby snoring is simply developmental: many babies are born with a soft larynx that vibrates more (and generates more noise) as air moves past it during breaths, says Dr. Maynard.

This is called laryngomalacia, and according to Dr. Stovall, most babies with laryngomalacia breath easily, have no issues feeding, and grow well, eventually improving on their own as they get older.

Another common cause is congestion or nasal discharge caused by illness, Dr. Stovall says. Just like adults, upper respiratory infections can make it more difficult to breathe through the nose during sleep and can cause snoring.

Other possible causes include a dry sleeping environment. Some newborns are also born with deviated septums, which can cause snoring, and babies with certain genetic conditions such as Down’s syndrome are more likely to snore during sleep.

Is Baby Snoring Harmful?

Usually, baby snoring isn’t harmful. Dr. Maynard says it’s a normal behavior that in most cases will resolve as your baby grows older.

However, in some cases, chronic or disruptive snoring can be a sign of a larger issue needing to be addressed. Dr. Maynard says if you have any concerns about your child’s snoring—but your baby is not having any signs of respiratory distress—you should take a video to document the behavior, then schedule a visit with your pediatrician to discuss your concerns. (Note: If your baby is having any signs of respiratory distress, you should seek immediate medical attention.)

What To Do About Baby Snoring

Again, most noisy breathers will outgrow their snoring phase, says Dr. Stovall, as the tissue around their airway becomes more rigid. But there are things you can do in the meantime—particularly if they’ve been sick recently—to reduce their snoring.

Spray your baby’s nose with nasal saline to loosen congestion, then use a bulb syringe to suction out the excess mucus, advises Dr. Stovall.

Run a humidifier in your child’s room at night to add extra moisture into the air.

Although snoring is often worse when babies sleep on their backs, you should still place your baby to sleep on their back until they turn 1, per the American Academy of Pediatrics’ safe sleep guidelines. If your baby can roll over on their own, it’s fine for them to change positions during the night, but you should avoid laying your baby down on their side to prevent snoring unless they’re at least 1 years old.

When Should Baby Snoring Be a Concern?

Dr. Maynard says that if your baby is showing signs of respiratory distress (like breathing harder or faster than normal), if their skin is turning blue, if their nostrils are flaring with their breaths, or if the skin between their ribs is noticeably retracting, you should take your baby to the nearest emergency room or urgent care facility for evaluation.

If your baby isn’t having signs of respiratory distress, you can schedule an appointment with your pediatrician during normal hours if you still have concerns about your baby’s snoring, says Dr. Stovall, especially if you’ve noticed other symptoms such as:

Having trouble feeding

Pulling off the bottle or breast frequently to breath

Continuing to snore even as they get older

Recurrent throat infections

Seeming constantly tired despite sleeping and napping as usual

You may also want to keep an eye out for the following symptoms, and talk to your child’s pediatrician if you observe:

Long pauses in between breaths during sleep

Choking or gasping noises during sleep

Extreme restlessness during sleep

All of these may be signs that your baby has a sleep disorder, chronic health condition, or anatomical defect (like a deviated septum) that needs to be evaluated.



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.