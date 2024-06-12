Why Is My Baby Always Fussy in the Evenings?

Often referred to as “the witching hour,” fussy evenings are common, but can be very distressing for parents.

Medically reviewed by Teja Dyamenahalli, MD, MPH, FAAPMedically reviewed by Teja Dyamenahalli, MD, MPH, FAAP

Your newborn used to do nothing but eat and sleep. Sure, they didn’t sleep that many hours in a row, but you might have felt like you were getting into a good routine with your new baby. By now, you probably know to make them happy, how to settle them down, and how to keep their tummy full.

But now, things have gone kind of haywire. Maybe your baby refuses sleep or won't settle, and they whimper and cry often. Sometimes, they may even refuse to eat. (Either that or they seem hungry all the time).

If your baby is experiencing any of these behaviors, while it may be frustrating at times, there is likely nothing to worry about. Starting a few weeks after birth, many newborns start to have fussy evenings. Often referred to as “the witching hour,” fussy evenings are common and harmless but can be very stressful for parents.

Let’s discuss why newborns are fussy at night, when this phase starts and ends, and what you can do to get through these long nights.

Parents / Photo Illustration Michela Buttignol / Getty Images

What Is the Witching Hour?

“The witching hour is a period of fussiness that usually happens at the same time each day, typically late afternoon or evening,” says Michelle Haas, MD, a pediatrician at Austin’s First Steps in Texas. “Babies are most commonly crying, fussy, and slow to console. The fussiness can seem to start (and stop) without a specific trigger.”

According to Dr. Haas, the witching hour is something commonly experienced by babies in their first few months of life and can seemingly come out of nowhere.









Witching Hour

The witching hour is a short period of time in a baby who previously seemed content and happy becomes fussy, cries, seems uncomfortable, and cannot easily be soothed. The witching hour should not involve hours of inconsolable crying, and usually passes at around 4 months old.







When Does Newborn Fussiness Start and End?

Typically, the witching hour starts when your baby is a few weeks old. Dr. Haas says that most babies start to have evening fussiness between 2 and 3 weeks of age. The fussy period tends to peak at 6 weeks old. Further search shows that bouts of inconsolable fussiness drop off dramatically at 9 weeks.

The good news is that even if your baby continues to have occasional periods during which they can't be soothed, even those will eventually end—even though it can seem to last for an eternity. Most babies will completely outgrow this fussy period at 3 or 4 months, says. Dr. Haas.

Dr. Haas reminds parents of premature babies to make sure to recalculate these estimates. “If your baby was born prematurely, remember to use their adjusted age, which would mean the phase starts 2-3 weeks past your original due date and may last until 3-4 months after the due date,” she says.

Related: How To Handle Separation Anxiety in Babies

What Are the Signs of Nighttime Newborn Fussiness?

Every baby exhibits signs of the witching hour a little differently, and the signs can change from day to day, or even week to week.

As Daniel Ganjian, MD, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, describes it, babies will be generally fussy and difficult to soothe at times, but here are a few common signs to look out for during the witching hour:

Your baby may want to be constantly held

Often parents will complain that they can’t put their babies down.

Your baby cries, grunts, and makes faces that look like they are in pain

They may arch their backs and scream, says Dr. Ganjian, but don't be concerned—eventually the discomfort will pass in the regular course of the witching hour.

Your baby's feeding pattern may change

Some babies want to be fed more during this fussy period, Dr. Ganjian explains, but other babies seem to want to be fed less.

According to Dr. Haas, these symptoms may alarm parents, but as long as they are eating well the rest of the day, this is usually not a problem.



Related: A Parent's Guide to Sudden, Uncontrollable Crying in Toddlers

Why Are Newborns Fussy at Night?

Having a fussy period during the late afternoon or evening is very common. Parents often feel blindsided by what is happening and may call a health care provider, thinking something is physically wrong with their baby. They may feel as though they have failed as a parent because they aren’t able to soothe their baby.

However, usually, there is nothing physically wrong with your baby, and you can rest assured that fussy evenings aren’t attributable to anything you are doing wrong as a parent.

Developmental changes

For the most part, the witching hour is attributable to the enormous developmental changes that are happening with your baby during these first few weeks and months of life.

Think about it: In the period between birth and 3 to 4 months, your baby goes from being a little human who barely opens their eyes to a tiny little person who begins to become aware of their surroundings. Now, they can react to the sound of your voice and are learning to communicate their needs.







"It is a challenging time because your baby is aware they don't feel happy, but they also don't know how to fix it. And the only way they know how to ask for help is by crying."

Michelle Haas, MD







Dr. Haas says this heightened awareness is caused by rapid changes in your baby’s brain and nervous system. They are developing a different kind of self-awareness and sensory awareness than they had before, she says, and this can make them fussy.

“It is a challenging time because your baby is aware they don't feel happy, but they also don't know how to fix it,” Dr. Hass explains. “And the only way they know how to ask for help is by crying.”

Overstimulation and changes in sleep patterns

Christina Johns, MD, a pediatrician and senior medical advisor at PM Pediatrics, says that these developmental changes can cause your baby to feel overstimulated, which can lead to fussiness. Not only that, but this overstimulation can cause babies to sleep and nap less, which can also contribute to the evening fussies.

“As babies grow, they become more aware of their environment and of their own bodies, so being overtired, missing naps, or being overstimulated can contribute to a tough evening,” Dr. Johns explains.

Digestive changes

During this time, your baby still has a developing digestive system and may be more prone to gassiness, says Dr. Haas. “Gas is a very normal symptom for a baby,” she says. Experts have theorized that gassiness can contribute to this fussy period, Dr. Haas explains.

Babies who have upset tummies might show the following signs:

Arch their back and cry

Spit up frequently

Have changes in their stool patterns

If you think your baby’s upset stomach may be contributing to their evening fussiness, you should contact a health care provider.

Growth spurts

The period of highest fussiness is also a period where your baby is doing a whole lot of growing. Infants tend to have growth spurts at around 2 weeks, 6 weeks, 3 months, and then 6 months.

Growth spurts usually last a week or so. In addition to wanting to feed more frequently than usual, your baby may be extra fussy during these times. If you are breastfeeding, you may notice that your baby gets frustrated at the breast and wants to feed again almost as soon as they’ve finished. This is your baby’s way of driving up your milk supply to meet their demands, and if you follow your baby’s cue, your milk supply will increase, and they will settle.

Keep in mind, milk supply varies throughout the day: It's the highest in the early morning and drops as the day goes on. Supply is lowest in the evening, which also contributes to the tendency to cluster feed during the witching hour. Cluster feeding is an important part of the supply and demand process because it can lead to an increase in milk supply. At around 6 weeks, breast milk supply tends to stabilize.

Fussy evenings or colic

Parents who have fussy babies often wonder if their babies have colic. Although it’s very common for babies to have fussy periods in the evening, colic is less common.

Dr. Johns explains that colic is defined as the following:

A baby who cries for more than three hours a day

Is fussy more than three days a week

Experiences symptoms for three consecutive weeks

Fussiness in the evening tends to last for a shorter amount of time each day and don't involve hours in a row of intense crying.

When Is Fusiness Something to Worry About?

If your newborn is fussy at night but is otherwise growing well, is healthy, and doesn’t have any concerning physical symptoms, there is likely nothing to worry about. You can take a “this too shall pass” approach to this part of the newborn phase.

Sometimes your baby may be fussy for more serious reasons, and you should always take these concerns seriously. The following signs warrant a visit to a health care provider:

Fever

Vomiting

Loose or bloody stools

Decreased movement

Sudden crying or behavior changes

In addition, Dr. Ganjian recommends seeing a health care provider if they aren’t wetting their diapers or are crying for more than three hours in a 24-hour time period.

“If any baby is truly inconsolable then it’s reasonable to have a conversation with a baby’s pediatrician," Dr. Johns adds.

Techniques for Getting Through Fussy Nights

For the most part, getting through the witching hour with your baby is about finding ways to soothe them and also figuring out how you, as a parent, can cope with the fussiness. Below are a few techniques:

Soothe by swaddling, rocking, and walking your baby in your arms or in a baby carrier.

Use calming sounds, such as white noise machines.

Offer a pacifier, allowing your baby to suck on their fingers, or offering the breast.

Consider talking to a health care provider about changing the type of formula you are feeding your baby.

If you are breastfeeding, you might consider eliminating ingredients like cow milk, soy, egg whites, and any processed foods that could be triggering sensitivities in your infant.

Related: Best for Feeding

Take care of yourself

You’ve got to take care of yourself, too. Caring for a fussy baby can take its toll on your mental health. Try to stay as calm as possible, Dr. Haas says. Sometimes babies can pick up on your stress and become even more fussy, she explains.

Whenever possible, get help caring for your baby. Parenting is not something we are meant to do alone, and when you are dealing with a fussy baby, having another parent or caretaker take over sometimes can be immensely helpful.

“If you have a supportive partner or friend who can help you take a break during the difficult hours, your patience will last longer,” Dr. Johns advises. “Take a deep breath and go with the flow, understanding that this tricky period won’t last forever.”



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.