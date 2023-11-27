Why Am I Throwing Up Mucus?

Medically reviewed by Jay N. Yepuri, MD

The mucus from your stomach lining, or that is swallowed, can appear in your vomit. Mucus from postnasal drip and coughing can also induce vomiting, particularly in children.

The stomach lining produces mucus to create a barrier between the stomach lining and acidic gastric substances. These acids can cause problems such as upset stomach or heartburn.

Glands in the nose and throat also produce mucus to moisten the nose and sinuses, humidify air, trap inhaled particles, and help fight infection. This mucus is typically swallowed throughout the day without being noticed.

If this mucus becomes thick or high in volume, it can cause postnasal drip, which can feel like a lump in the throat and lead to coughing, sore throat, and frequent throat clearing.



This article will discuss postnasal drip, cough-induced vomiting, throwing up mucus and clear fluid, when to see a healthcare provider, and how to stop throwing up mucus.

Postnasal Drip

Glands in the nose and throat produce about 1 to 2 quarts of mucus a day. Normally, this is helpful because it cleans and moistens the nasal lining, helps fight infection, humidifies air, and traps unwanted inhaled particles.

If this mucus becomes thicker or thinner than usual, it can become postnasal drip (excess mucus trickling down the back of the throat).

It is common for postnasal drip to occur with rhinitis (inflammation of the nasal passages) and sinusitis (sinus infection).

It can also be triggered by factors such as:

Colds and other viruses

Allergies

Strep throat

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Structural abnormality in the nose or sinuses

Certain medications (such as birth control pills, and blood pressure medications)

Irritants (such as fumes or dust)

Weather (especially cold, dry air)

Spicy foods

Pregnancy



A foreign object stuck in the nose (more common in small children)



Postnasal drip can cause symptoms like:

Frequent throat clearing

Sore throat

The sensation of a lump in the throat

Coughing



During the day, this mucus tends to get swallowed and cleared from the throat. When you lie down at night, mucus can collect at the back of the throat. This can trigger coughing if the mucus is inhaled into the lungs or sticks to the vocal cords.



Thickened, yellowish mucus or substances in the mucus can irritate the back of the throat, leading to coughing.



Postnasal Drip and Pregnancy

Pregnancy/gestational rhinitis (inflammation and swelling of the mucous membranes in the nose) affects about 20% of pregnant people, commonly in the second and third trimesters. Symptoms of pregnancy rhinitis include:

Postnasal drip

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Sneezing

In addition to the typical causes of rhinitis, such as infections or environmental irritants, factors related to pregnancy that may be increase the chances of rhinitis include:

Extra fluid in the body, which can cause swelling in the blood vessels in the nose

Higher levels of estrogen (the connection with rhinitis is currently still unclear)

Placental creation of a variant of human growth hormone, which has been associated with nasal symptoms, such as congestion, in other conditions

Postnasal Drip and Children

Adults and older children can clear phlegm by spitting it out or coughing it up. Children under 5 years tend to swallow it instead. Babies and young children may also vomit it.

Children can experience coughs at night when they have a cold, triggered by postnasal drip while lying down.

Mucus draining into the stomach can cause nausea, possibly leading to vomiting.







Postnasal Drip or Acid Reflux?

In adults, GERD can cause symptoms similar to postnasal drip, including:

A sensation of postnasal drip

A feeling of a lump in the throat

Excess mucus or phlegm

Sore throat

Throat clearing

Hoarseness

Choking spells

Wheezing

Like postnasal drip, GERD can get worse when lying down.

Children with GERD can have symptoms that are different from adults, including persistent vomiting.

If you or your child are showing signs of GERD, talk to a healthcare provider.







Cough-Induced Vomiting

Coughing can trigger the gag reflex and lead to vomiting. Kids in particular have a very active gag reflex and may cough so hard they throw up.



A cold or an asthma flare-up can cause lots of mucus to drain into the stomach, leading to nausea or vomiting, particularly in children. Unless the vomiting continues, vomiting due to cough isn't usually something to worry about.



Older kids and adults can spit out mucus they cough up, but vomiting is a way for younger children to clear the mucus.

Throwing Up Mucus and Clear Liquid

Mucus can be thin and watery. When nasal membranes are injured, they produce mucus that is more watery and runny than normal mucus, and in a higher volume. This mucus can be swallowed and vomited.

The stomach lining produces mucus to protect itself from acidic gastric solutions. This mucus can be brought up with vomiting

The discharge from vomiting on an empty stomach or with only water in the stomach is a clear fluid. This is normal when you throw up on an empty stomach, but if it continues or you aren't sure what is causing it—or you aren't able to ingest foods or liquids—see a healthcare provider.

You should also see a healthcare provider if you vomit clear fluid after hitting your head, as this could indicate a brain injury or trauma, and may be serious.

When to Contact a Healthcare Provider

Postnasal drip isn't usually serious, but you should contact a healthcare provider if you or your child experiences:

Bloody mucus

Wheezing or shortness of breath

Unexplained fever

Foul smelling drainage

Symptoms that persist even with treatment

Get medical help if you (or your child) is vomiting and:

Can't keep any food or fluids down

Have a fever

Throw up three or more times in a day or have vomiting for more than 24 hours

Have stomach or abdominal pain

Have nausea for more than 48 hours

Feel weak

Have not urinated in eight hours or more

Have blood in the vomit

Have a severe headache and a stiff neck

Show signs of dehydration such as infrequent urination, dark urine, or dry mouth

Vomiting may be from poisoning

In a child, looks very sick and/or has an unusual-sounding cough (could be pneumonia)

Vomit is inhaled or there is difficulty breathing (call 911 or go to the emergency room if there is vomit in the lungs or if they are gasping or working hard to breathe)

Have food poisoning (and your symptoms are severe)

Have blood or mucus in the stool

You should also call a healthcare provider if you aren't sure what is causing the symptoms (such as ruling out COVID-19 or the flu) and/or you have any concerns.



How to Stop Throwing Up Mucus: Quick Tips

Whether you are vomiting from postnasal drip, coughing, or another reason, identifying and treating the underlying cause is the first step.

Medicinal Treatments

Postnasal drip may be treated with:

Antihistamine medication to block the production of histamine (a substance that can cause airways to swell and produce mucus)

Decongestant medications to reduce swelling of the nasal blood vessels and decrease mucus production (nasal decongestants can cause problems when used long-term, use as directed)

Prescription nasal steroid sprays, to relax airways and decrease mucus in nasal passages

Antibiotics, only if a bacterial infection is present and antibiotics are needed

Mucus-thinning medications, such as Mucinex (guaifenesin)

Saline nasal irrigation to help with thickened secretions

Saline nasal spray to moisten the nose

Cough drops to help soothe the throat (older children and adults only, due to choking hazard)

Many over-the-counter (OTC) medications are available to treat postnasal drip and/or cough, but it is important to read the labels carefully and talk to your pharmacist or healthcare provider before taking them.

Active ingredients in these medications can cause side effects or overlap with others, making it easy to take more than the recommended dose. Some need to be used only in the short term. Many are not appropriate for children, and others should not be taken while pregnant.

Nondrug Strategies

Medication is often not needed for postnasal drip. Nondrug strategies may be a great option for relieving symptoms of postnasal drip and associated coughing, especially for children. These may include:

Avoid allergens and other triggers for your symptoms as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Use a humidifier (cool mist is safer because of reduced burn risk), or sit in the bathroom while letting a hot shower run in the background to create steam.

Drink warm liquids (such as tea or chicken noodle soup).

Use a wedge pillow or propped pillows to elevate your head when lying down (not for small children or infants; follow safe sleep practices).

Eat some honey, a teaspoon on its own or mixed into a warm drink like tea (do not give honey to babies under 12 months of age).

Use irrigation devices such as Neti pots, Navage, or irrigation kits recommended by your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Get regular exercise.

For nausea and/or vomiting, you can try measures such as:

Stay hydrated (try small amounts of clear fluids often).

Eat bland foods and try smaller meals more often.

Avoid strong smells.

For morning sickness from pregnancy, keep crackers by the bed to eat before you get up in the morning.



Summary

Mucus in vomit may come from the mucus produced to protect the stomach lining or from swallowed mucus from the nasal passages.

When nasal mucus changes in consistency or increases in volume, this is called postnasal drip. Postnasal drip can have several causes and commonly accompanies cold viruses. It is also common with pregnancy.

Postnasal drip can cause coughing, nausea, and/or vomiting. Children have a sensitive gag reflex and have more difficulty spitting out mucus that's been coughed up and may vomit instead. Bringing up clear fluid is normal if you vomit on an empty stomach, but you should see a healthcare provider if it continues or if it occurs after you have had head trauma.

Also call a healthcare provider for persistent or serious symptoms related to postnasal drip, coughing, and/or vomiting. Seek immediate emergency care if vomit is inhaled and/or there is trouble breathing.

Medications may help postnasal drip and coughing that can lead to vomiting, but at-home treatments such as elevating your head to sleep, drinking plenty of fluids (such as warm liquids), irrigating your nasal passages, and using a humidifier can also help.



