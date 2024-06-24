Who's that cowboy riding through Monmouth? He's spreading the word about mustang adoptions

MIDDLETOWN - As West Long Branch’s chief of police, Marlowe Botti has seen a lot. But she couldn't believe her eyes one morning last week as she drove to work from her Middletown home.

There was a cowboy riding a mustang horse, pulling another mustang behind him.

“I thought I was hallucinating,” said Botti, herself an avid horse rider. “This guy is not from around here. Is he a reenactor? I just had to find out more.”

So she did just that. “I pulled up next to him and said, ‘You’re the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,’” Botti said.

Then she heard his story — and was even more amazed.

Jake Harvath at Copper Hill Stables in Middletown with mustangs Denver and Eddy.

Swimming across the Delaware

The cowboy’s name is Jake Harvath. He’s a 24-year-old horse trainer from Utah. In September he set out with three mustangs on a year-long, 25-state, 5,600-mile trek across the U.S. to raise awareness about the plight of wild horses, whose overpopulation has become a problem in many western states. Due to a scarcity of natural resources to sustain them and the other animals that are trying to survive, more than 50,000 have been rounded up by the federal Bureau of Land Management and are available for adoption.

A few months into his odyssey — dubbed “The Year of the Mustang” — Harvath sent one of his horses home due to fatigue. The other two, 13-year-old Eddy and 7-year-old Denver, arrived with him in New Jersey two weeks ago. They’ve spent the past 10 days resting at Copper Hill Stables in Middletown. Today, having reached the East Coast, they begin the return journey.

“The purpose and goal of the trip is to get people interested in mustang adoption,” Harvath said Thursday at Copper Hill Stables as Eddy and Denver roamed the farm. “That’s what these horses are; they were born wild and gathered up off of the range. I’m using them to help showcase their special qualities and get people interested in solving this problem.”

https://youtu.be/h2F4ip2bPIo

Along the way it’s been quite a ride. In Oklahoma, on Christmas Eve, a rancher put him up in a cattle shed.

“I get in there and there’s a campfire and Christmas tree and treats, and my heart just melted,” Harvath said. “That story embodies my experience with the American people as I’ve gone along. I’ve come to find that most people are good in this country. It’s really inspiring for me."

There are challenges, too. He tried crossing into New Jersey at the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge and was denied passage by the bridge authorities.

“So we swam across the Delaware,” Harvath said.

Wait, what?

“We found a shallow spot in the river and waded across most of it, and we ended up swimming about (the last) 40 yards,” he said.

Harvath rode Eddy across while leading Denver. It was a cowboy’s version of George Washington’s crossing, and not far from that historic spot, either.

“These (horses) like the water,” Harvath said. “It was no easy task, but these guys handled it fantastic.”

Jake Harvath at Copper Hill Stables in Middletown with mustangs Denver and Eddy.

A host in Middletown

From the banks of the Delaware it was a three-day ride across the Garden State, through Princeton, Kingston, Jamesburg, Manalapan and finally Middletown. Copper Hill Stables’ owner, Lauren Orgo, had seen Harvath's story on social media and offered him refuge.

Copper Hill is a hunter/jumper training and competition facility. Orgo is the very definition of a horse person, but she’d never seen a mustang in the flesh.

“I have a 2-year old daughter who is obsessed with the movie ‘Spirit,’” Orgo said, referencing a Disney movie about a mustang on the frontier. “To have the opportunity to help somebody on their journey with real mustangs, it seemed like the right thing to do. He needed a place to stay and we have the space. Hopefully at some point we’ll be able to adopt one.”

She wouldn’t be the first person so inspired.

“I’ve had lots of cool stories of people saying, ‘Hey I’m adopting our first mustang now,’” Harvath said. “That means the world to me. We’ve got lots more work to do.”

Jake Harvath at Copper Hill Stables in Middletown with mustangs Denver and Eddy.

Harvath said mustangs make “fantastic partners” for both work and play because, blessed with a genetic code that has endured nature’s whims, they tend to be healthier, hardier and “good problem solvers.”

Last year, Harvath said, 8,000 wild horses were adopted from government holding pens. The further east he traveled, the less people knew about the issue. As he rode through neighborhoods in New Jersey (they avoid major highways for safety reasons), lots of onlookers were laying eyes on mustangs for the first time.

“It’s cool to get to be the first one to explain that to people,” Harvath said of the cause.

At the very least, he gets to “share a little bit of the cowboy way” with those who are curious as to why a man with a straw hat, a big beard and boots is leading two horses down their street.

“It brings a lot of joy to people, a welcome surprise for everyone,” Harvath said.

Jake Harvath at Copper Hill Stables in Middletown with mustangs Denver and Eddy in the background.

'It's been life-changing'

On Monday, after sleeping one final night in a Copper Hill barn — yes, this cowboy sleeps on hay, near his horses — Harvath, Eddy and Denver will begin backtracking through Manalapan, Jamesburg, Kingston, Princeton and, hopefully, this time over the bridge in Lambertville.

“We’ve had a little discussion with the bridge commission and we’re hoping they let us cross,” Harvath said.

Then it’s a northern states’ route back to Utah, with a homecoming scheduled for late October. You can follow his journey on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. There’s also a website, www.yearofthemustang.com, and a GoFundMe campaign (“Help support the Year of the Mustang”).

“What he’s doing needs to be recognized because in this day and age, I don’t know many humans who would attempt it,” Botti said.

Now she knows one — and she's among many friends Jake Harvath and his mustangs have made along the journey.

“It’s been life-changing,” he said. “It comes with tons of challenges, and the challenges are always changing, but I love it. I’m living my dream.”

