You Can Get Your Whole Thanksgiving Meal At Target For $25

Yes, that includes the turkey.

Liliboas/Getty Images

Target is offering a Thanksgiving meal for $25 again this year, and we're talking a 10-pound turkey and all the trimmings.

This bargain will feed a family of four and includes a Good & Gather basted frozen turkey at the low price of 99 cents a pound. Of course, you'll want to pick up Heinz's HomeStyle roasted turkey gravy to drizzle on top. Then there's a box of Stove Top Stuffing, a can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, and a bag of Good & Gather russet potatoes for making homemade mashed potatoes. Finally, pick up cans of Good & Gather green beans and Campbell's cream of mushroom soup to round out your feast. (Not included in the deal: those crispy fried onions that are always so good on top of green bean casserole.)

You can pick up these items in the store or online at target.com. Prices may vary from market to market, but all of that should come out to under $25. Now that's a grocery bill that actually makes us smile.

For a bigger crowd, double up on some ingredients or get a bigger bird (we estimate you'll need 1.5 pounds of meat per person, so a 10-pound turkey should feed as many as six). And of course, don't forget dessert: We recommend baking our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever and one or two other Thanksgiving dessert recipes for your holiday dinner.

