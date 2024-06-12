'The whole city gets behind it.' Learn about 614 Day; coming to Franklinton on Friday

614 Day is celebrated at the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons on June 14, 2023. Approximately 4,000 people attended the celebration which featured food, merchandise and entertainment. Pictured is host City News, an on-air talent from Radio One, on stage.

On Friday afternoon, Town Street in Franklinton will shut down to cars as it comes alive with people.

It's 614 Day, or June 14, which is when local people celebrate all things Columbus.

In its 9th year, the celebration will take over Franklinton, shutting down Town Street and lining it with food, merchandise, fashion vendors, DJs, and live music acts.

What is 614 Day?

The celebration commemorates central Ohio's 614 area code through an hours-long celebration.

Hosted in Franklinton and at Land-Grant Brewing Company this year, organizers are expecting 5,000 people to attend.

The free celebration is orchestrated by Warhol & WALL ST., a consumer engagement agency, and will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an after-party until 1 a.m.

What is there to do at 614 Day?

The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment including cover bands, a viewing of the Crew game, booths to shop at, restaurants and food trucks and games to play. There are approximately 100 vendors expected, said Chris Jones, a co-founder of 614 Day and of Warhol & WALL St.

It coincides this year with Franklinton Fridays, ​a neighborhood celebration hosted by the Franklinton Arts District on the second Friday of each month. Franklinton Fridays features art, performance, community and food.

Area restaurants will be open and may have specials. Little West Tavern inside the Junto Hotel in Franklinton will have lawn games, live music, cocktails and $6.14 poutine from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

How did 614 Day begin?

Nine years ago, Jones sat with a few friends at Seventh Son Brewery, celebrating Columbus on June 14.

Just a handful of people attended that event, but it was the birth of a celebration that has continued to grow.

Jones, along with Yohannan Terrell and Malcolm White, started 614 Day in 2015, which has grown to be a city-wide celebration. Now, they host it with support from groups including iHeart Radio, the Franklin County Commissioners and Open Streets Columbus, a local group that closes streets to cars in order to open them to people.

In April, the Columbus City Council awarded $100,000 in grants to Capital Crossroads and the Columbus Fashion Alliance to plan 614 Day events.

"We saw Cincinnati doing 513 Day and so many people just owning their (area) code," Jones said. "Seven of us at the time said, 'Hey, let's just celebrate Columbus on our area code and see what happens.' So each year, it will just grow and grow."

And it has, Jones said.

"It's not just about certain days or certain movements, but everybody really plays a part in how our city thrives," he said. "You just see cultures mixing, you see people mixing, you see people wanting to have fun with one another, and you know it's all local. ... That's the thing that drives us."

Scholarships, awards and a toast

During the evening event, six awards will be given to local people who have contributed to the city.

There will also be six scholarships awarded, and the proceeds from 614 Day t-shirts will benefit the Columbus Fashion Alliance.

There is also a toast at 6:14 p.m.

Last year's celebration was hosted at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons and welcomed 4,000 people, Jones said.

"The whole city gets behind it, and that's our goal," he said.

Who's performing at 614 Day?

There will be three stages during this year's event and performers include:

DJ J Rawls

Mix Master Ice

DJ Prince Paul

Joey Aich and the Headband

The Deal Breakers

Big Bad Stache

DJ IQ

DJ B-Redi and the Liza Effect

Damn Girl

