Who knew you could get an all-terrain wagon for just $45? Buy it now while it's nearly 50% off
You'll be ready for camping, tailgating and trips to the beach come spring and summer.
Winter may be just arriving, but if you're anything like us, you're already dreaming about warmer days ahead. Perhaps you're thinking about a future spring hike up a rocky peak, a camping trip through woodsy trails, an outdoor picnic or a summer beach day. Whatever your idyllic pastime, make it that much more pleasant by lightening your load.
Walmart's best-selling wagon has heavy-duty wheels that allow you to pull it across everything from bumpy rocks to dry sand. Plus, it's great for tailgating, grocery shopping and gardening. Even better, it's on sale right now for just $45.
The extra-large wheels on this cart make all the difference. Use it on hiking trails or at the beach for a smooth ride that won't get mired in the dirt and dunes.
Why is it a good deal?
Prices for all-terrain wagons typically spike during the warmer months when they're most in demand. You might not use yours for a bit, but it's worth purchasing this gem now and saving nearly 50%. Think of how happy you'll be when spring hits and you're prepared for all those outdoor adventures.
Why do I need this?
Beyond the oversize 7-inch wheels that take on the toughest terrain, this blue wagon has conveniences that raters can't stop raving about. Its weight capacity is an epic 225 pounds, so it can take all the camping gear, six-packs and supplies you throw in it — even kids and dogs if you need help toting them around! The back folds down, a handy tailgate feature, and pockets and cupholders abound.
When you're done, the clever design allows you to fold it up from the center into a compact size for easy transportation and storage.
What reviewers say:
Nearly 1,200 Walmart shoppers swear by this wagon. "These little wagons are great for hauling things, including your kids," said one five-star reviewer. "Pack this thing up and take it to the beach so you don't have to carry your cooler, toys, towels and chairs. ... It can make it through grass, dirt, gravel, sand and more with no issues. It folds up at the end so you can throw it in your car."
A happy fisherman wrote: "We love the compact way the wagon folds for transport. It unfolds easily and carries our fishing poles, tackle box and folding chairs."
"This wagon is one of the smartest purchases I've made!" raved a fan. "My daughter plays travel softball and there is no way I'd get through a tournament without it. That was my purpose for the purchase originally, but now we use it for everything. It's perfect for the beach and camping. It's great for unloading groceries or toting anything heavy around. Love it!"
Whether tailgating, hiking or headed to an amusement park, this sturdy vehicle can handle any terrain and practically any cargo.
