‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ star Whitney Way Thore responds to negative comments about her relationship: ‘I deserve to be loved’

Whitney Way Thore is setting the record straight with Instagram trolls who say her boyfriend is "embarrassed" to be with her as the reality television star posts a series of photos blocking her partner's face.

"I wish I could put this relationship into words, but honestly, it’s all been a blur," the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life captioned a post on Tuesday evening. "Nah, but for real, the amount of comments and DMs and tweets I’ve gotten from viewers assuring me that this man is embarrassed of me and does not care about me is confusing."

Whitney Way Thore responds to negative comments about her relationship. (Photo: Getty Images)

The post comes after a series of photos Thore posted documenting her recent trip to Paris, where she spent six weeks vacationing with her French boyfriend. Within those posts, Thore mentioned that the man "values his privacy," which is the reason she obscured his face with blurs or bubbles in pictures. Still, she assures, he isn't embarrassed by their relationship, but rather the unwanted attention he may receive if he's brought into the spotlight.

"I just spent 6 weeks with him in the planet’s most-visited country, and as you can see, we are clearly out in public at one of the world’s biggest tourist attractions…but because he doesn’t want his face shown on TV to millions of people around the world, he must be embarrassed of me?" Thore wrote. "There’s a big difference between being in public with someone versus choosing to put your identity on display on the internet and TV for people to rip apart. If he was ever doubting his decision to be anonymous in these arenas, comments like these only validate it."

Thore revealed the brutal nature of the hate comments by including screenshots of some throughout the slideshow. "He's obviously not interested in you. You look so embarrassing it makes me laugh. Hopeful you will see yourself and make some changes," one comment read. Another commenter wrote, "Another made up story about a handsome man flirting with a 300 lb woman. Just like last season. Get real."

Story continues

While Thore is currently promoting the upcoming season of her TLC show, she made a point to emphasize just how little the audience knows about the reality of her relationships, as well as how many serious ones she's been in.

"Can’t y’all let someone be happy?" she wrote. I’ve had 8 serious relationships — the “public” has only seen 3 of them (I had 30 years of life before TV, imagine that!) and I’ve dated some shitty dudes and had heartbreaks..."

Most importantly, she assured her own self-worth, as well as the worth of anybody who might be fearful of love and relationships because of their size.

"I also do not doubt that I have been loved deeply and fiercely and above all, I know that I deserve to be loved," her caption continues. "If you feel that you can’t be loved because of your size or for any other reason, please don’t project that onto me — because I’m out here trying to enjoy myself and this person and what we have together."

Fans of Thore jumped into the comment section to share their love and support. Many also encouraged her to ignore the haters.

"These comments break my heart . Those people must be hurting deeply themselves to say such disgusting, inhuman things," one person wrote. "You will keep shining like the bright, beautiful light you are!"

Another commented, "I think him not wanting to be on TV makes him even more genuine! He wants to keep your relationship out of the spotlight and that’s a good thing!! I love seeing you so happy!! You deserve it!!"

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.