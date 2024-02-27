'Whitens with no sensitivity': These brightening dental strips are down to $7, today only

A bright, easy smile is attainable. And thanks to whitening strips, you don't have to quit coffee or shell out big money at the dentist's office to get one either. We've found some gentle, oh-so-convenient strips at Amazon for just $1 per treatment! Today only, Guru Nanda Teeth Whitening Strips are down to just $8 — and they're designed for even the most sensitive teeth.

Why is this a good deal?

Fourteen teeth-whitening strips for just $8? Yep! We've never seen the price drop lower than it has today. But hurry, this deal ends at midnight!

Why do I need this?

Sadly, the best vices — coffee, tea, wine — tend to do their worst to your pearly whites. But you can help restore them to their former glory with the right tools. When regular brushing isn't enough, we recommend trying a whitening treatment. These enamel-safe, vegan Guru Nanda Teeth Whitening Strips employ hydrogen peroxide to pull away stains and coconut to cushion against sensitivity.

To use, simply peel away the backing and apply the gel-side of the strip to upper teeth. Repeat on lower teeth. Leave on for at least 30 minutes (or up to an hour) and peel the strips away. The treatment is designed to produce visible results after just a few treatments, with the quickest results promised from the four included express strips.

Shine bright with a little help from these popular whitening strips — just a dollar per treatment, today only. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Reviewers have plenty of glowing reviews for these Guru Nanda Teeth Whitening Strips.

"Whitens with no sensitivity!" raved one five-star fan. "I only used one express strip and two professional strips and the results were unbelievable! I had no issues with sensitivity which is always a major concern of mine when using whitening strips. The product is great, the price is great and the whitening power is out of this world!"

"I am a coffee and tea drinker and have been for years, and these strips have whitened them past my expectation," said another excited reviewer. "In the kit it comes with a shading guide, I started with shade 6 and I’m now shade 2 after using these!"

A third raved: "I drink a lot of coffee and I vape. I also have very sensitive teeth. Lately my teeth have been looking slightly yellow. ... I used the express strips last night for an hour. I wish I’d taken a picture. My teeth look a shade whiter. I could stop here and be happy, but I’m definitely using the rest. No sensitivity today. I’ve tried Crest Sensitive strips in the past, and never noticed a difference."

Just one catch, they continued: "I should add that these really stick. Just pull it off very slowly and it’s all good."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

