Whitehall HS grad Deborah Diaz aims to inspire first-generation students to pursue college

Whitehall-Yearling High School's former student body president and this year's Senior Spotlight, 17-year-old Deborah "Debbie" Diaz, who's known for being bubbly, kind and outgoing, will be missed among Whitehall faculty and staff for being a role model in her community.

"She just goes out of her way to make sure that her leadership skills are top tier," said WYHS assistant principal LaNisha Burnett. "She is giving back to her school and supporting her other students and making sure they have somebody to look up to."

As a child of immigrant parents, Diaz said she hopes to become a blueprint for first-generation students to pursue higher education and become leaders in their community.

“I want other kids who are first-gen, who have immigrant parents, who come from that same background to know that we are capable.”

Debbie’s journey toward leadership

As a first-generation American and youngest of three older brothers, Diaz said her family-oriented nature inspired her passion to become involved with her community.

“My dad is from Guatemala and my mom is from the Dominican Republic,” she said. “Family is very important to me. We’re always there for each other and we have each other's backs.”

Deborah Diaz, 17, of Whitehall graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School on May 24. Diaz said she looks forward to pursuing her bachelor's degree at Otterbein University while serving as a role model to other first-generation students. (Credit: Courtney Hergesheimer/Columbus Dispatch)

Diaz, initially known for being a shy freshman, gained the confidence to take on many leadership roles after noticing herself and other students weren't engaged in school after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the transition out of COVID made a lot of students unmotivated and there wasn't a lot going on around the school, which made it kind of depressing,” she said. “School just wasn’t fun anymore.”

While in high school, Diaz served on the student council each year, ultimately becoming president as a senior. She was also involved in show choir, Key Club, volunteered for blood drive donations and became a state board member for the Ohio Association of Student Leaders.

"The kids respect her here in the building, so they know when Debbie's name is attached to something that it's going to be a good time," Burnett said.

Diaz said her commitment to making sure her fellow student peers enjoyed themselves in school could not have been possible without support from the teachers and staff at Whitehall, especially Burnett, who Diaz said coached her though speeches and even drove her across the city for a show choir competition.

“I always say Whitehall teachers are the best teachers, hands down,” Diaz said. “They really take the time to know us and care about us.”

What’s next?

Diaz aspires to be a lawyer and will attend Otterbein University in the fall with a double major in political science and public relations and a minor in English. She said in addition to being involved in Franklin County's Justice 4 Youth All Summer Program, her interest in becoming a lawyer came from her time learning from Whitehall community members.

“Growing up in Whitehall I feel like a lot of people don't understand their rights — which is a dangerous thing,” she said.

Although Diaz will now take her personable nature and leadership skills to Otterbein, Burnett said the community she's served for four years will be always rooting for her success.

"She knows that we have her back here at Whitehall and we wish her the best," Burnett said. "If I need a lawyer, I'll be looking for her."

