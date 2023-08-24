White House Pans Trump’s ‘Universal’ Tariff Talk

Former President Donald Trump is making expanded tariffs on foreign goods a central tenet of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, who surrendered himself for booking at a Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday afternoon on charges stemming from his efforts to subvert the state’s 2020 election results, has reportedly been doubling down on the idea of imposing a universal baseline tariff on all goods imported into the U.S.

According to the Washington Post, Trump met with economic advisors like Stephen Moore and former House speaker Newt Gingrich last week to discuss the plan. Last Thursday, the former commander in chief spoke with Fox News anchor Larry Kudlow about his vision for the U.S. economy, stating, “I think when companies come in and they dump their products in the United States, they should pay automatically, let’s say a 10-percent tax.” The additional income, which he described as “a massive amount of money,” would be used to pay off the national debt.

Trump has also proposed matching high duties imposed by other countries on U.S. goods. “If they charge us, we charge that—very simple,” Trump told Fox News. “Either they’ll wipe out the tax and so will we, or we’ll take in a lot of money—and that’s OK, too.”

The White House has disavowed Trump’s proposal, which would institute taxes on goods currently entering the country duty free under trade agreements and preference programs. The cost of additional tariffs on goods from allied markets would be passed along to consumers, adding to the financial stressors that continue to weigh heavily on the minds of many Americans, the Biden administration said.

“President Biden strongly opposes plans to hurt hardworking families with higher prices and higher inflation, as even economists who served in the Trump White House warn such an agenda would,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. “Combining a sweeping tariff tax on the middle class, with more trickle-down tax welfare for rich special interests, would stifle economic growth and fuel inflation,” he added.

“President Biden’s top priority is to protect the higher wages, lower costs, and progress against global inflation he’s delivering for middle class families, which has now forced inflation lower in the United States than any wealthy peer country,” Bates said. “That means continuing to bring jobs back to America at the strongest pace in decades, an unfulfilled promise from the last administration that this president is making a reality, and continuing to work together with our allies against trade abuses committed by countries like China.”

U.S. relations with China have reached a nadir, with President Biden referring to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator” and calling China’s economy “a ticking time bomb” in recent weeks. Americans’ views of China have also fallen precipitously, with 66 percent of U.S. consumers surveyed in a recent Reuters-Ipsos poll saying they would be likely to back a presidential candidate who supports new tariffs on Chinese imports.

President Biden has maintained the Trump-era Section 301 punitive duties on China made goods, which took effect in 2018, despite calls for their removal from U.S. enterprises doing business in the country. A recent study published by the Economy, Politics and Society (EPoS) research center at the Universities of Bonn and Mannheim determined that U.S. importers have borne 32 percent of the cost of tariffs on China-made goods.

