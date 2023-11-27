What Is White Chocolate And What Exactly Is It Made Of?

Learn about why white chocolate tastes and looks different than other types of chocolate.

We’ve come to recognize white chocolate as a type of chocolate, in the same way we consider other types, including milk and dark. However, despite this categorization and familiarity, white chocolate is quite different—in fact, it shouldn’t even be considered chocolate at all. Primarily made from cocoa butter, sugar, and milk solids, white chocolate lacks the key and most essential component of real chocolate: cocoa solids.

“White chocolate does not contain cocoa solids, which are the dark, cocoa bean-derived components found in dark and milk chocolate that are responsible for the characteristic flavor of chocolate,” says registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD.

In white chocolate, the cocoa solids are absent, meaning there’s technically no chocolate in white chocolate, whatsoever. Deceiving, right? And, without cocoa solids, white chocolate doesn’t have chocolate’s delicious, distinctive flavor, which we can noticeably recognize and taste in milk and dark varieties. Instead, white chocolate has a sweet, creamy, and vanilla-like flavor, and is a milder type and “chocolate” confection alternative.

Meet The Expert

Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD. is a Registered Dietician







White Chocolate Ingredients

Considering white chocolate’s ingredients, its sweet taste makes sense. “Cocoa butter is the fatty component of the cacao bean and gives white chocolate its creamy texture, while sugar is added for sweetness, and milk solids for a milky flavor, which contributes to white chocolate’s typical ivory color,” says Best. Here’s a breakdown of the ingredients in white chocolate:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter is a pale-yellow, edible, vegetable fat derived from cocoa beans and the primary fat source in white chocolate, which gives it that smooth, creamy texture. In contrast to dark and milk chocolate, white chocolate lacks cocoa solids, containing a distinctive chocolate flavor—instead, cocoa butter shines as the main cocoa-related component and has a mild and neutral taste with subtle hints of cocoa and vanilla, Best explains. “It acts as a binding agent to ensure the other ingredients are well incorporated, too,” notes Best.

“Cocoa butter is solid at room temperature but melts at body temperature and is obtained by pressing cocoa beans and then refining the resulting fat,” Best says. It’s a versatile fat used not only in chocolate, but also in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Nutritionally, it isn’t great, as it’s calorie-dense and contains a high proportion of saturated fat, primarily stearic and palmitic acids. “While it lacks the health benefits associated with cocoa solids, it provides a rich source of energy, so like with other fats, it should be consumed in moderation,” suggests Best.

Sugar

Sugar is added to white chocolate for sweetness and helps make white chocolate palatable and appealing to those with a sweet tooth. Amount of sugar can vary among products, thus affecting overall sweetness. “Sugar helps balance the flavors and contributes to the delightful taste, and while the amount of sugar in a serving can vary widely, it's typically quite high, with a standard serving of white chocolate containing anywhere from 15 to 20 grams or more of sugar, based on the brand and portion size,” Best says. White chocolate usually contains granulated white sugar, derived from sugar cane or beets, but some premium white chocolates may use other sugars, such as powdered sugar (confectioner's sugar) for a smoother texture. These sugars are best, as they dissolve easily to give chocolate the right balance and desired sweetness and texture.

Milk Solids

“Milk solids, which typically include milk powder and sometimes added milkfat, contribute to the milky flavor of white chocolate and enhance its creamy texture by offering a slightly sweet, dairy taste to white chocolate, making it distinct from pure cocoa products,” says Best. Consisting of dried dairy components, typically obtained from milk through a process of evaporation, as well as proteins, lactose (also known as milk sugar), and minerals found in milk, milk solids are concentrated and added to white chocolate in a dry, powdered form.

“Milk solids provide a slightly sweet, dairy flavor to white chocolate and also help balance the sweetness from sugar and the richness from cocoa butter,” explains Best. Plus, milk solids add nutritional value, offering protein, calcium, and other minerals that are present in milk. They also contribute to overall texture by binding ingredients to prevent separation of fats. “The presence of milk solids in white chocolate is what makes it creamier and more reminiscent of milk-based confections,” says Best.

Vanilla

Vanilla, a spice derived from the pods of the vanilla orchid, can come in various forms, such as extract, bean, and paste, all of which contain compounds characteristic of vanilla’s classic flavor, including vanillin, for example, Best explains. It’s often used to flavor white chocolate, enhancing taste and aroma. “The mild, sweet notes of vanilla complement the creamy, milky taste of white chocolate, for a harmonious blend of flavors, and help mask any potentially overly sweet or fatty notes in the chocolate,” says Best.

The amount of vanilla in white chocolate is relatively small compared to other ingredients like sugar, cocoa butter, and milk solids, and so its nutritional contribution is minimal. “While vanilla does contain small amounts of antioxidants and potential health benefits, the quantity used in white chocolate is too small to have a significant impact on health,” Best says.

Lecithin

Lecithin is a fatty food additive and substance found in various plant and animal sources, with soybeans as common for commercial lecithin production, and is used in white chocolate. “It is a mixture of phospholipids and triglycerides, serving as an emulsifier, which means it helps blend ingredients that would normally separate, such as fats and water,” says Best. “White chocolate has cocoa butter (fat) as well as milk solids and sugar (water-based components), and lecithin helps these ingredients blend smoothly to maintain a consistent texture and prevent separation of fat and water-based components,” explains Best.

Lecithin isn’t a significant source of nutrients or calories in white chocolate, as it’s used in small amounts. “However, lecithin is a source of essential fatty acids and choline, which are important for various bodily functions, including brain health,” notes Best. While generally considered safe, some people may have soy allergies, and since soy is a common source of lecithin, it’s wise to check labels and sources, and be cautious. Soy lecithin is highly refined, and allergenic proteins are typically removed during processing, however, and this often makes it safe for most people.

White Chocolate Versus Dark Chocolate

White chocolate is low in nutrients and high in calories, saturated fat, and sugar. “It contains no cocoa solids, so it lacks antioxidants and potential health benefits associated with dark chocolate,” says Best.

Dark chocolate is the healthiest (the darker, the better, as there’s greater antioxidant content) and contains a high percentage of cocoa solids, which give it its deep, intense chocolate flavor.

White chocolate is sweet, creamy, and mild, with vanilla instead of chocolate. “Both white and dark have a smooth, creamy texture, but dark can be more dense and less sweet,” notes Best.

How White Chocolate Is Made: A Step-By-Step Guide

The production process of white chocolate involves several steps and considerations, but here’s an overview of the process, along with some specifics.

Selecting ingredients. Primary ingredients are cocoa butter, sugar, milk solids, and often vanilla. Roasting and winnowing of cocoa butter. “If the cocoa butter isn’t pre-processed, it must be extracted from cocoa beans by roasting and winnowing, as roasting cocoa beans develops flavor and removes moisture, and is a crucial step,” Best says. “After roasting, the beans are cracked and the shells (husks) are removed (winnowed) to extract the cocoa nibs, from which cocoa butter will be pressed,” Best explains. Blending the ingredients together. If using vanilla, you would add it here for a flavor boost. Conching, meaning you’d heat the mixture and continually stir (in a machine called a conche) to refine texture, distribute ingredients evenly, and attain desired smoothness and flavor. This part varies in duration, but can take several hours or even days, based on preference or need. Tempering, which is when you cool the chocolate mixture and gradually reheat to a specific temperature in order to stabilize the cocoa butter crystals. “Tempering ensures that the finished white chocolate has a glossy appearance and a smooth texture,” Best says. When done, pour the tempered white chocolate into molds, creating whatever shapes, designs or bars you like. “This is a critical step for creating uniform, visually appealing products,” Best notes. Be precise. Cooling and solidifying the molded white chocolate. Allow it to cool at a controlled temperature and solidify. “Proper cooling is necessary to prevent defects like fat bloom (when cocoa butter rises to the surface) or sugar bloom (when sugar crystals form on the surface),” Best says. Once cooled and solidified, remove the chocolate from the molds and package it. “Proper packaging ensures that white chocolate retains its quality and freshness,” Best says.

Common Uses For White Chocolate

For Desserts

White chocolate can be used in various ways and desserts, such as cookies and cheesecakes, or confectionery (candy-making) purposes. You can also make white chocolate bark (perfect for the holiday season), Best suggests, by melting white chocolate and spreading thinly on a baking sheet, and then adding toppings, like dried fruits, nuts or crushed cookies, and allowing it to cool and harden before breaking the bark into smaller pieces.

For Drinks

Another way to enjoy it is to sip on it, as a hot chocolate, mocha, or spiked drink, like a martini. White hot chocolate with vanilla and peppermint is a nice alternative to traditional hot chocolate. “Or, add white chocolate to coffee or espresso, along with steamed milk, for a rich and creamy mocha,” says Best.

For Glazes, Topping, And Coatings

Used for coatings, glazes, frostings, and decorations, such as caramelized, as ganache, drizzled over cakes or cupcakes. Also for panna cotta with chocolate sauce as well as fondue, melted as a sauce for dipping fruits, marshmallows, cookies and other dippable treats, too.

Added to ice cream and sorbet, the latter being particularly useful for adding creaminess and sweetness to fruit-based sorbet, Best notes.

Enhancing sauces and fillings. “A drizzle of warm white chocolate sauce can enhance the flavor of pancakes, waffles or ice cream, and white chocolate fillings in pastries, doughnuts, or sandwich cookies give the dessert a sweet and creamy center,”

There are so many ways to satisfy a sweet tooth with white chocolate, so let your imagination run wild, says Best.

