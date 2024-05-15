White Castle giving away free hamburgers for ‘National Slider Day’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based fast-food chain White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day with free hamburgers.

White Castle is offering free cheese sliders in stores on Wednesday in celebration of National Slider Day, the chain’s self-proclaimed holiday honoring the slider. No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon available on White Castle’s social media pages or enter the code “SLIDERDAY” on the app.

The chain boasts elevating the “humble hamburger from culinary novelty to an American household staple” when it was founded in 1921. White Castle then introduced National Slider Day in 2015 to honor the hamburger, which Time magazine called in 2014 “the most influential burger of all time.”

“We’re humbled to have always led the charge to serve up hot and tasty food at an affordable price,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Today when families follow their Crave to the Castle, no matter their income, they know they are going to be able to explore a delicious menu they can afford.”

The family-owned business became the nation’s first fast-food hamburger chain when founder E.W. “Billy” Ingram launched the first location in Wichita, Kansas. Since then, the brand has transferred its headquarters to the Midwest and moved to its current base in Columbus at 555 W. Goodale St. in 2019.

The chain operates more than 350 restaurants in 14 states, including 15 in central Ohio.

