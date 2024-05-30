Whisky kringle for Father's Day? O&H Danish Bakery's got it.

Wisconsin loves the kringle — a lot. So much so that the flaky, buttery, sweet oval dessert is dubbed the state’s pastry.

You know who else probably loves the kringle? Wisconsin dads. And those lucky guys now have a limited-time version that seems tailor-made for the palates of Wisconsinite fathers everywhere: the whisky kringle from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine.

The whisky kringle runs $26.49 and can be bought on the bakery’s website. It’s a seasonal item, available through July 16 and shipping costs about $10 more (but that's a flat rate, meaning two kringles, or 10, will stay at that $10 mark.)

The bakery's online site also asks who you’re shipping it to, meaning you can specify “Dad” or, well, yourself — don’t worry, we won’t tell.

The bakery’s whisky kringle is made with Scotland distillery's Glenrothes Bourbon Cask Reserve Whisky that's been infused with caramel, and topped with a butter streusel, a honey-whisky glaze and vanilla icing, according to a blog post on the bakery’s website.

It's not the first time the company has offered a whisky kringle, either, with the Journal Sentinel noting it in 2021 as well.

In 2023, the Journal Sentinel took a look at the kringle’s history and how it became so popular. It originated in Racine and the city's very large Danish community. Eric Olesen, the president of O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, said 10 percent of all Danes who immigrated to America lived in Racine in the mid-1800s.

With that came, around 1900, the kringle. However, that version of the pastry isn’t what we see today, according to Olesen.

Initially, it was made in a pretzel shape. The prominent oval kringle was a Racine innovation from Danish-Americans in the 1900s.

Travelers stop in Racine for armfuls of kringle at O&H Danish Bakery, according to Eric Olesen, third-generation bakery owner.

“If you have a pretzel shape, you’ve got all these overlapping knots and a lot of different spaces where there’s less filling and less topping,” Olesen said. “An oval shape allows for almost every piece to be the same.”

The kringle was named the official state pastry in 2013, as part of the state budget.

O&H Danish Bakery is based in Racine, but Milwaukee residents can find a closer storefront in Oak Creek.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Whisky kringle for Father's Day? O&H Danish Bakery's got it.