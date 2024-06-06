WHIO Radio employee donates hair to help make wigs for sick children

Will Taylor is helping sick children regain their confidence one strand at a time.

Taylor is a board operator for WHIO Radio, he has been growing his hair for three years.

>> WHIO Radio

Wednesday morning it all came off as he donated it to “Wigs for Kids”, a non-profit based in northern Ohio.

The small organization sends real hair wigs to kids all over the country dealing with medical-related hair loss.

Taylor said the decision started with family members who lost hair during COVID-19.

“I still have this mane that I need to get rid of and what better place than to donate it to the kids who are having problems or are going through treatment and losing their own hair so I figured it would be going to a good place.” he said.

Square One Salon offered to style Will’s hair once the job was done.







