This Whimsical Parisian-Style Bungalow Is Not Your Typical Beach House

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

Beach houses are often outfitted with white linen upholstery, sea blue accents, and lots of nautical stripes, but Emma Beryl’s clients requested something totally different for their East Hampton, New York, getaway. “They described it as ‘Parisian beach whimsical,’” says the Brooklyn-based interior designer. “They’re very artsy. They wanted the home to feel laid-back, family-friendly, and colorful. They wanted there to be a very obvious sense of place, but not too literal.”

Emma avoided coastal clichés in the bungalow by opting for a warm, summery palette of yellows, pinks, and greens. She incorporated a bevy of floral prints and natural materials like rattan and wood. And though she did pepper the place with shell motifs, most of them—aside from the realistic shell-shaped plaster sconces in the primary bedroom—are understated. “Scallops are sprinkled all around,” she notes.

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

In the living room, Emma made the fireplace into a focal point using a coat of butter-toned limewash. She then furnished the relaxed space with rounded Jacques Deneef N701 sofas, sculptural wicker lounge chairs from The Citizenry, and a wiggly travertine Lawson-Fenning x CB2 coffee table. “We paid a lot of attention to the shapes of the pieces,” she explains. “Everything is funky or interesting or different. There’s really nothing standard.”

A woven seagrass Rush House rug stretches from the sitting area into the dining zone, where Emma upgraded banana leaf fiber Crate & Barrel chairs with custom cushions in playful fabrics. “I went to the D&D Building [in NYC] with the client and it was fun to mix and match a ton of patterns and not really overthink any of them,” she shares. “That’s kind of the theme of the house: Just lay back and have fun.”

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

Emma gave the existing kitchen, with its white, Shaker-style cabinets and brushed nickel hardware, a light-touch update, painting the island base a corn yellow and installing a new pearly tile backsplash. “It has a little bit of iridescence, which we love because it felt like the inside of a seashell,” she describes.

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

For the primary bedroom, Emma turned again to limewash, this time in a peachy hue. The client found a wavy olive velvet platform bed by Jennifer Taylor that contrasts it perfectly. But Emma wanted to avoid the preppiness associated with that classic pink and green combination, so she “brought a blue dresser in that almost neutralized those two colors.” Simple Lulu and Georgia white oak nightstands complete the look.

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

The daughter’s room, though, is Emma’s favorite. She covered the walls and slanted ceiling in a sweet bloom-filled wallpaper, creating an immersive garden vibe. “It feels like you’re in this magical tent,” she says. “There is a full flower canopy around you.” Florals appear in the guest room, too, on the eye-catching Willa Arlo Interiors wingback bed. The bold, large-format roses aren’t what one might expect in a beach house, but the whimsy is perfect for a weekend escape.

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Stories From Clever