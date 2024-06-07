This Whimsical Parisian-Style Bungalow Is Not Your Typical Beach House

Morgan Goldberg
NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

Beach houses are often outfitted with white linen upholstery, sea blue accents, and lots of nautical stripes, but Emma Beryl’s clients requested something totally different for their East Hampton, New York, getaway. “They described it as ‘Parisian beach whimsical,’” says the Brooklyn-based interior designer. “They’re very artsy. They wanted the home to feel laid-back, family-friendly, and colorful. They wanted there to be a very obvious sense of place, but not too literal.”

Emma avoided coastal clichés in the bungalow by opting for a warm, summery palette of yellows, pinks, and greens. She incorporated a bevy of floral prints and natural materials like rattan and wood. And though she did pepper the place with shell motifs, most of them—aside from the realistic shell-shaped plaster sconces in the primary bedroom—are understated. “Scallops are sprinkled all around,” she notes.

“It is in a really nice location,” shares Emma. “It feels very bucolic. There’s a large yard. It’s very close to the beach, but the house itself didn’t have a lot of character and they’re very design-driven people.”
NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

In the living room, Emma made the fireplace into a focal point using a coat of butter-toned limewash. She then furnished the relaxed space with rounded Jacques Deneef N701 sofas, sculptural wicker lounge chairs from The Citizenry, and a wiggly travertine Lawson-Fenning x CB2 coffee table. “We paid a lot of attention to the shapes of the pieces,” she explains. “Everything is funky or interesting or different. There’s really nothing standard.”

A woven seagrass Rush House rug stretches from the sitting area into the dining zone, where Emma upgraded banana leaf fiber Crate & Barrel chairs with custom cushions in playful fabrics. “I went to the D&D Building [in NYC] with the client and it was fun to mix and match a ton of patterns and not really overthink any of them,” she shares. “That’s kind of the theme of the house: Just lay back and have fun.”

“The kitchen was just a white box—it wasn’t offensive, it just didn’t have any personality,” Emma describes, which is why she installed a pearly tile backsplash, painted the island yellow, and brought in wood Anthropologie counter stools.
Emma combined three smoked glass Lulu and Georgia pendants to create a single canopy over the dining table.

Emma gave the existing kitchen, with its white, Shaker-style cabinets and brushed nickel hardware, a light-touch update, painting the island base a corn yellow and installing a new pearly tile backsplash. “It has a little bit of iridescence, which we love because it felt like the inside of a seashell,” she describes.

The primary bedroom pairs pink with green—but not in a preppy way.
NICK GLIMENAKIS 2023

For the primary bedroom, Emma turned again to limewash, this time in a peachy hue. The client found a wavy olive velvet platform bed by Jennifer Taylor that contrasts it perfectly. But Emma wanted to avoid the preppiness associated with that classic pink and green combination, so she “brought a blue dresser in that almost neutralized those two colors.” Simple Lulu and Georgia white oak nightstands complete the look.

“I’ve actually always wanted to do a really impactful wallpaper on a big slanted ceiling like that,” Emma says.

The daughter’s room, though, is Emma’s favorite. She covered the walls and slanted ceiling in a sweet bloom-filled wallpaper, creating an immersive garden vibe. “It feels like you’re in this magical tent,” she says. “There is a full flower canopy around you.” Florals appear in the guest room, too, on the eye-catching Willa Arlo Interiors wingback bed. The bold, large-format roses aren’t what one might expect in a beach house, but the whimsy is perfect for a weekend escape.

“We brought in that scalloped chair from Lulu and Georgia and that’s the weightiest thing,” considers Emma. “We didn’t do a ton in there, but we just made it feel like an extension of the rest of the house.”
A bold floral bed welcomes overnight guests. The pink lamp is from Crate&kids.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

