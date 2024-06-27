Where can I get tattooed in Fort Myers? Tattoo convention starts June 28. What to know

Looking to get some new ink? There may be an opportunity right in your backyard.

The Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo in Fort Myers is a tattoo-lover's dream and starts on June 28.

Here's what to know about this year's tattoo expo.

An attendee gets tattooed by an artist at the 2023 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo.

What is the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo?

The 2024 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo is a huge tattoo convention where artists, vendors, and customers gather for all-things tattoo.

The expo takes place in the 30,000 square foot Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Downtown Fort Myers.

Tattoo artists will have booths set up to tattoo people on-site and other vendors will be offering jewelry, fashion, oddities, and other local goods.

The expo will have over 200 artists and entertainers, plus dozens of vendors.

Who will be tattooing at the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo?

The event will have over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists like Roly T-Rex from "Ink Master" and Nick DeMars from "Ink Masters: Angels."

Former host of TV's "Tattoo rescue," Joey Tattoo will serve as MC during the weekend.

You can check the expo's website for the full lineup of tattoo artists.

How do I get tattooed at the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo?

Tattoo artists will have stations set up at their booths so they can tattoo attendees. Each artist has their own rate and flash sheet.

Tattoos are first-come, first-served, so do your research on the available artists and show up early.

When is the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo?

This year's expo takes place June 28, 29, and 30, 2024.

Friday June 28: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday June 29: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday June 30: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How do I buy tickets for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo?

You can purchase tickets in advance online now.

Proceeds from the event go toward The 11:11 Fund, which is a nonprofit organization providing financial assistance to families and children battling serious diseases.

Friday June 28: $20

Saturday June 29: $25

Sunday June 30: $20

Weekend pass: $40

Children 12 and under are free

