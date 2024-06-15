Where to see Fourth of July fireworks in the Wilmington area

The city of Wilmington invites the public to take in fireworks during Independence Day along the Cape Fear River downtown.

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate freedom and the country's independence. And what better way to celebrate Independence Day than with a big bang.

Here is a list of places in the Wilmington area to see spectacular fireworks.

If you know of any fireworks happening, please email Cheryl.Whitaker@StarNewsOnline.com.

New Hanover

Celebrate Independence Day early by heading to the Carolina Beach Boardwalk for the Independence Day Fireworks by the Sea & Boardwalk Blast to be held Wednesday, July 3. Fireworks at 9 p.m. This is weather permitting and can change without notice. Details: 910-458-2977.

Wilmington's 4th of July Fireworks will be held along the historic downtown Wilmington Riverwalk. Fireworks begin at 9:05 p.m. on Independence Day. Details: 910-772-4177.

Brunswick

The town of Oak Island in conjunction with the North Carolina 4th of July Festival, will hold "Beach Day" on Monday, July 1 with anniversary fireworks at 9 p.m. at Oak Island Pier, 705 Ocean Drive, Oak Island. Details: https://nc4thofjuly.com/events-calendar/ or 910-457-5578.

The North Carolina 4th of July Festival will hold fireworks at 9 p.m. on Independence Day at the Southport Waterfront Park, 146-176 E. Bay St., Southport. Details: https://nc4thofjuly.com/events-calendar/ or 910-457-5578.

July 4th Fireworks at Ocean Isle Beach will be held 9:15 p.m. on Independence Day. Fireworks will be launch from the Ocean Isle Beach Pier, 1 W. First St. Free. 910-579-5163.

Pender

Surf City will hold its annual Independence Day celebration, sponsored by Surf City Parks, Recreation and Tourism, on Wednesday, July 3, at Soundside Park, 517 Roland Ave. Fireworks at dusk.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Where to see July 4th fireworks in Wilmington, NC