Here is where to see fireworks in Holmes and Wayne counties

Editor's note: To have a fireworks date listed here, email the information to news@the-daily-record.com.

With the Fourth of July falling on a Thursday this year, fans of fireworks will have ample opportunities to see displays as communities throughout are hosting events beginning the weekend before July 4 and after, as well as on the holiday itself.

Millersburg

Saturday, June 29

Thunder Over Holmes County will be held Saturday, June 29, in Millersburg. To kick off the Holmes County bicentennial celebration there will be a parade through downtown Millersburg at noon Saturday, June 29. Line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. at the east end town.

Before the fireworks, noon-6 p.m., a children's play area with inflatables and activities will be set up on the Holmes County Courthouse lawn. The play area is sponsored by Rodhe's IGA Marketplace.

Mount Eaton

Saturday, June 29

The Mount Eaton Fireman's Festival, which is held the weekend before the Fourth of July, will host a fireworks show on Saturday, June 29.

The fireworks cap off the day, which begins with a chicken barbecue at 4 p.m. at the elementary school, which is the recommended best viewing spot for the fireworks.

Massillon

Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks will be held at the Duncan Plaza Amphitheater, 121 Lincoln Way E., on Wednesday, July 3. La Flavour will perform 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks are at 9:45 p.m.

Medina

Fireworks Festival will be held Wednesday, July 3, at Medina Recreation Center, 855 Weymouth Road, Medina. An electrifying evening filled with breathtaking fireworks, live music and non-stop fun for the whole family. There will be live bands, foam pit, Baker Family Entertainment with a face painter, juggler, balloon artists, bounce houses and more.

Wadsworth

Independence Day Fireworks and Concert will be held starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at 102 Main St., Suite 20, Wadsworth. There will be fireworks and food trucks. The Wadsworth Community Band will perform. The rain date is Saturday, July 6.

Wooster

Thursday, July 4

The Independence Day celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4, at the Burbank/Oldman Road soccer field. There will be food and family entertainment. This event is sponsored by the Wooster Fireworks Foundation, in cooperation with the City of Wooster.

Fireworks are displayed by Northeast Ohio Pyrotechnics Group and provided through donations from Wooster Rotary, Wooster Exchange Club and the public. To help to support the event donations can be made to Wooster Fireworks Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 1424, Wooster 44691.

Fireworks will be the star of the show in the coming days in Holmes and Wayne Counties. (DAILY RECORD FILE PHOTO)

Any questions please call Gil Ning at 330-464-6305.

Orrville Fire in the Sky Festival

July 2-6

Make plans to celebrate 40 years of Fourth of July festivities at Orrville's Fire in the Sky Festival. A parade kicks off the celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Orr Park on High Street. The carnival and midway will open following the parade and will run through Saturday, July 6, closing after the fireworks.

Fireworks will light the sky at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 6, or immediately following the championship game of the 14U tournament should it go into extra innings.

The July 4 celebration in Holmes County will begin with a parade on June 29 that kicks off Holmes County's bicentennial year.

Loudonville

Thursday, July 4

The Loudonville Independence Day fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Riverside Park on Birch Drive.

Fredericksburg

The village will have a Bicentennial Independence Day parade with lineup beginning at 9 a.m. on North Hill on Thursday, July 4.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Find out where to watch fireworks in Holmes and Wayne counties