Where can I park during the Fine Arts Fiesta?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Fine Arts Fiesta is taking over Public Square once again this week, and for those worried about parking, here’s where to find it.

Officials said parking will be available at Park and Lock North (30 North Main Street), Park and Lock East (28 North Washington Street), Intermodal Garage (44 South Main Street), and Lot 6 (25 West Northampton Street) will be open during the event.

Interstate-81 work project switching directions

According to the Fine Arts Fiesta, all downtown parking in garages and Lot 6 will only accept payments from credit cards, no cash will be accepted.

The rates are $1.65/ hour and they’ll accept Master Card, Visa, Discover, American Express, Debit, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Pay by phone is also available before exiting. Fine Arts Fiesta Staff said you just need to look for signs throughout the garages to pay by phone.

The Fine Arts Fiesta is running from May 16 to May 19.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.