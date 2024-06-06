Where to find National Donut Day deals and specials in Salem

National Donut Day is Friday and there isn't a shortage of local places to celebrate it.

Here are some places to get donuts in Salem and specials offered for the event.

Bobadochi

A variety of mochi donut flavors including cinnamon sugar, matcha, s’more, strawberry, black sesame and glazed are served at Bobadochi on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Salem, Ore.

Bobadochi is Salem's first mochi donut shop and it is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any beverage for National Donut Day. The free donut offer is only while supplies last, limited to the classic options and one donut per customer.

Mochi donuts are flower-shaped donuts, comprised of donut balls that can be pulled apart. The dough is mixed with glutinous rice flour, an ingredient in Japanese mochi, creating a uniquely chewy texture. It is offered with various glazes including ube, cinnamon sugar, matcha, strawberry, cookies and cream and more.

For more on the donut shop, check out the Instagram page, @bobadochi.

Address: 945 Lancaster Drive NE, Suite 150

Dough Hook Bake Shop

Dough Hook Bake Shop is not offering any specials, but you can still snag one of their many brioche-style donuts.

Choose from donuts glazed with pink hibiscus, horchata, salted caramel and more. Or if you prefer filled donuts, there are options like crème brûlée custard, salted caramel cream and raspberry with white chocolate, among others.

For more on the donut shop, check out the Facebook and Instagram page, @DoughHookBakeShop.

Address: 1970 Lancaster Drive NE

5 Star Donuts

5 Star Donuts is the latest donut shop to open in Salem, operating out of the former Bearscat Bakery space. The donut shop offers classic donuts along with mochi donuts, cinnamon rolls and donut-adjacent sweet treats.

If you're not in Salem, there is a second location in Stayton that sells a similar selection of donuts. The Salem shop opened in May and is owned by five sisters, Mai Thao, Vang Thao, Song Thao, Yee Thao and Sheng Lor.

Address: 190 High St. SE

Bigwig Donuts

Bigwig Donuts is a dedicated gluten-free and vegan donut shop selling donut holes instead of classic donuts.

Bigwig Donuts may not serve classic donuts, but they are the only dedicated donut holes shop in Salem. The shop offers gluten-free donut holes and are also vegan.

Current flavors of donut holes include matcha and chocolate, chocolate, cinnamon sugar, maple, lemon poppyseed and "Homer Simpson," which is a pink glaze with sprinkles.

To order online or get more info, check out the website, bigwigdonuts.com, and Instagram page, @bigwigdonuts.

Address: 111 Liberty St. NE

Still want more donuts? Here are the other donuts shops in town:

Daynight Donuts: 1980 Commercial St. SE and 2234 Fairgrounds Road NE

Dude Donut City: 3997 Carson Drive SE and 525 Taggart Drive Suite 130

King Donuts: 190 High St. SE

Em Chan covers food and dining at the Statesman Journal. You can reach her at echan@gannett.com and follow her on X @catchuptoemily.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Where to find National Donut Day deals and specials in Salem, Oregon