Here is where to find Nashville's Peach Truck in this area

May 24—Nashville's Peach Truck has kicked off its summer tour with several stops scheduled right here in Southwest Ohio region.

Those who love fresh, hand-picked, juicy peaches — this is for you.

The idea of The Peach Truck came about when founder Stephen Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and discovered no one sold fresh, flavorful peaches like the kind he'd grown up eating in Georgia. Two years later, he and his wife, Jessica, made a trip back to his hometown farm and loaded their '68 Jeep Gladiator with fresh, hand-picked peaches to sell in Nashville.

"It didn't take long for that first truckload of peaches to sell out. In the first five weeks, they sold 10 tons of peaches to local peach lovers," the website states. "Today, The Peach Truck delivers joy in the form of fresh peaches to over 25 states for local pickup or directly to your door with shipping across the US."

12-lb. boxes of peaches or 3-lb. bags of peaches are available to pre-order for local pick-up throughout the Dayton region in cities such as Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Miamisburg, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Liberty Twp., Mason, Middletown, Springfield, Tipp City and Xenia.

A box of peaches is $45 and a bag of peaches is $14. If you purchase two boxes of peaches, you can save $2 per box. If you purchase three or more boxes, you can save $7 per box.

The Peach Truck can be found at the following locations this summer:

Be Hope Church (1850 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek)

6/13 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/4 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/25 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/15 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons (2727 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek)

6/11 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/2 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/23 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/13 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (7355 Salem Ave. in Clayton)

6/12 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/3 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/24 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/14 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Church of the Incarnation (55 Williamsburg Lane in Centerville)

6/28 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/19 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/9 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Loose Ends Brewing (890 S. Main St. in Centerville)

6/7 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/30 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dayton Mall (2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton)

6/14 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/5 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/26 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/16 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Parkview Church of the Nazarene (4701 Far Hills Ave. in Dayton)

5/27 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/17 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/8 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/29 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/19 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

South Trace Golf Course (2200 John Gray Road in Fairfield)

6/5 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

6/26 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/17 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/7 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/28 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Menards (1277 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn)

5/24 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Pre-orders have closed. Walk-ups available while supplies last)

6/14 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/5 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/26 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/16 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Kingdom Sports Center (440 Watkins Glen Dr. in Franklin)

6/6 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/27 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/18 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/8 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/29 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rural King (695 Wagner Ave. in Greenville)

6/11 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/2 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/23 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/13 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

E&H Ace Hardware (1500 Millville Ave. in Hamilton)

5/29 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/19 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/10 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/31 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/21 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Menards (2865 Princeton Road in Hamilton)

5/26 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

6/16 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/7 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/28 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/18 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Rural King (7611 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights)

5/31 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

6/21 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/12 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/2 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/23 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Ascension Catholic Church (2025 Woodman Drive in Kettering)

5/28 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/18 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/9 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/30 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/20 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

D20 (2144 E. Whipp Road in Kettering)

5/31 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/21 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/12 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/2 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/23 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Lebanon Peddlers Mall (920 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon)

6/4 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/25 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/16 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/6 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/27 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Rural King (1879 Deerfield Road in Lebanon)

6/2 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/23 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/14 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/4 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/25 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Center (7100 Foundry Row in Liberty Twp.)

6/7 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

6/28 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/19 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/9 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/30 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Hope Church (4934 Western Row Road in Mason)

6/12 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/3 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/24 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/14 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Bargain Hunt (8336 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg)

7/15 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Parkview Church (3713 Benner Road in Miamisburg)

6/3 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/24 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/5 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/26 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

New Ales Brewing (1330 Manchester Ave. in Middletown)

6/5 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

6/26 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/17 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/7 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/28 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (4655 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown)

6/2 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/23 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/14 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/4 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/25 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Premium Outlets (400 Premium Outlets Dr. in Monroe)

5/31 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/21 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/12 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/2 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/23 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. (123 N. Main St. in Piqua)

6/12 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/3 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/24 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/14 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (505 W. Central Ave. in Springboro)

6/13 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/4 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

7/25 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

8/15 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rural King (1476 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield)

5/27 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

6/17 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/8 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/29 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/19 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (5451 Urbana Road #68 in Springfield)

6/13 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/4 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/25 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/15 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Menards (75 Weller Dr. in Tipp City)

5/27 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

6/17 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/8 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

7/29 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

8/19 — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co. (20 S. Stanfield Road in Troy)

6/11 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/2 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/23 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/13 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Rural King (1900 Progress Dr. in Xenia)

5/24 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (Pre-orders have closed. Walk-ups available while supplies last)

6/14 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/5 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

7/26 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

8/16 — 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to pre-order, visit thepeachtruck.com.