Where Is Mat Mustard From 'American Nightmare' Now?

THE NETFLIX DOCU-SERIES American Nightmare tells the chilling true story of the kidnapping of Denise Huskins in 2015, and the botched police investigation that followed.

In March 2015, Denise Huskins was spending the night at her boyfriend Aaron Quinn's home in Vallejo, California, when they were awoken by an intruder who drugged and bound Quinn, and abducted Huskins. Episode 1 of American Nightmare recounts events from Quinn's point-of-view, including how he alerted the police to the kidnapping, and how he rapidly became a suspect during questioning.

The Vallejo Police Department did not believe certain aspects of Quinn's statement, and in footage of his interrogation which is shown in the episode, Mat Mustard—lead detective on the case—accuses Quinn of murdering Huskins and fabricating her disappearance.

The second episode of the series unfolds what happened from Huskin's perspective: she was held and sexually assaulted by her captor, and was then released two days later. Her reappearance led the police to form the new theory that Huskins had staged the crime herself in a "real-life Gone Girl." An official police statement accused both Huskins and Quinn of "plundering valuable resources" and taking "focus away from the true victims of our community while instilling fear among our community members."

American Nightmare eventually reveals the perpetrator: Matthew Muller, a former Marine who admitted that his intended target had been Quinn's ex-girlfriend Andrea Roberts. He is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence, although the motivation behind the crime has never been uncovered.

However, Muller was arrested in a different region, on an unrelated case, while Detective Mat Mustard and Vallejo Police Department were busy persecuting one of his victims.

Where is Mat Mustard now?

After they were cleared of their suspected involvement in the kidnapping plot, Huskins and Quinn took legal action against the Vallejo Police Department in 2016. The suit was settled out of court in 2018 with a reported payout of $2.5 million.

Detective Mat Mustard was promoted to Sergeant in 2019, and is now believed to still be working as a Detective Sergeant in the Vallejo Police Department.

American Nightmare directors Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris approached the Vallejo Police Department while making the documentary, but they declined to participate. Higgins and Morris told The Mirror: "We think that's a real shame because it's kind of just turning their backs on the situation when it could have been an opportunity for them to be humble and to say 'we are fully aware of how mistakes were made and this is what we've changed since and this is how we now approach victims of crimes'.

