Where to find latkes and sufganiyot for Hanukkah in the Milwaukee area

The ultimate Hanukkah flex is to leave the prep to the pros. When it comes to buying latkes and sufganiyot (doughnuts), keep it local. Here are some spots (beyond the frozen section of Trader Joe's) you can find both in the Milwaukee area. Check websites or call for pricing information and availability.

Where: 135 E. National Ave.

What: Latke waffles, gluten free latkes as bagel sandwich alternatives

More info: alllieboysmke.com, (414) 988-0388

Where: 8683 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, and 4156 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

What: Latkes available daily

More info: benjisdeliandrestaurant.com, (414) 228-5130 (Fox Point), (414) 616-3659 (Shorewood)

Where: 2233 W. Mequon Road, Mequon

What: Check website or call for latke availability

More info: thedelioncrown.com, (262) 336-3695

Where: 8649 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point

What: Sufganiyot (doughnuts) available during Hanukkah

More info: fccafe.com, (414) 755-5855

Where: 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay

What: Latkes and doughnuts available during Hanukkah

More info: hannahskitchenmke.com, (414) 967-8254

Where: 1020 E. Brady St.

What: Latke Cooking Class

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14

More info: gloriosos.com, (414) 272-0540

