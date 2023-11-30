Where to find latkes and sufganiyot for Hanukkah in the Milwaukee area
The ultimate Hanukkah flex is to leave the prep to the pros. When it comes to buying latkes and sufganiyot (doughnuts), keep it local. Here are some spots (beyond the frozen section of Trader Joe's) you can find both in the Milwaukee area. Check websites or call for pricing information and availability.
Allie Boys Bagelry & Luncheonette
Where: 135 E. National Ave.
What: Latke waffles, gluten free latkes as bagel sandwich alternatives
More info: alllieboysmke.com, (414) 988-0388
Benji’s Deli and Restaurant
Where: 8683 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, and 4156 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood
What: Latkes available daily
More info: benjisdeliandrestaurant.com, (414) 228-5130 (Fox Point), (414) 616-3659 (Shorewood)
The Deli on Crown
Where: 2233 W. Mequon Road, Mequon
What: Check website or call for latke availability
More info: thedelioncrown.com, (262) 336-3695
Friendship Cafe & Bakery
Where: 8649 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point
What: Sufganiyot (doughnuts) available during Hanukkah
More info: fccafe.com, (414) 755-5855
Hannah’s Kitchen
Where: 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay
What: Latkes and doughnuts available during Hanukkah
More info: hannahskitchenmke.com, (414) 967-8254
Sage Harvest at Glorioso’s Appetito
Where: 1020 E. Brady St.
What: Latke Cooking Class
When: 5 p.m. Dec. 14
More info: gloriosos.com, (414) 272-0540
Latkes, three ways: Cooks embrace a variety of styles for making the Hanukkah staple
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Where to find latkes and sufganiyot for Hanukkah in the Milwaukee area