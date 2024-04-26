Where is the last Ponderosa Steakhouse in Pennsylvania?

Apr. 26—Employees of Pennsylvania's last Ponderosa Steakhouse still in operation along Route 8 in Center Township in Butler County are used to customers taking selfies in the parking lot and making a big fuss over the staying power of this Ponderosa.

Server Denise Morin, 58, has worked at the Butler area Ponderosa for 40 years — it opened in 1984.

"We're the only Ponderosa left so they flock here," Morin said. "They drive here from Erie, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. It's a dining destination for them."

The next closest one is in Columbus, Ohio, according to Ponderosa's website.

The Old West-themed chain was founded in 1969 and named after the Ponderosa Ranch on the long-running television series "Bonanza."

During the chain's heyday in the 1990s, more than 700 Ponderosa locations featured affordable steak meals and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

By 2003, Ponderosas in operation dwindled to less than 400 and as of April of this year, only 16 Ponderosa locations remain in operation in the U.S.

Ponderosa and Bonanza are owned by the FAT Brands Family, with 80 restaurants in 10 states and six territories.

The steaks were sizzling Thursday as the lunch crowd showed up to fill up for cheap.

"You can eat here cheaper than McDonald's," Morin said proudly.

The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet is $11.49 per person. A 10-ounce center-cut top sirloin steak is $21.49. The most expensive item at the Butler Ponderosa is $26.99 — a 16-ounce porterhouse steak. Like all entrees, it includes the buffet.

No menus at the table here.

Instead, a big board on the wall displays food photos and menu selections at the entrance and ordering station.

The ambiance is clean, uncluttered and up-to-date with booths lining the perimeter of the main dining room filled with plenty of natural light.

The three serving areas of the buffet area are adjacent to the ordering area and a small back alcove offers additional seating.

Silivelio Fao of Butler brings his wife daily to dine and enjoys the variety of the all-you-can-eat buffet.

"I've been coming here about three years. I didn't know that it was the last one," Fao said. "My favorite is the banana bread. If this one closed I would have to cook at home."

The Butler location is franchise-owned by Armstrong Cable and the owners declined to comment on this story.

General manager Melissa Troyan has welcomed diners at the same Ponderosa for 39 years. Now, she fields daily calls from the public asking "Are you really open? This is a Ponderosa that's open?"

"I tell them we're the only one left," Troyan said.

The Butler Ponderosa's business is booming.

"We're doing very well. We served about 900 customers last Saturday and about 600 on Sunday," Troyan said.

Morin calls Ponderosa her "second family" — she manages about 30 employees — and she is grateful it's remained open.

------

Related:

—Western Pennsylvania restaurant workers dish on dining etiquette

—Beef farmer fulfills dream with opening of Tubmill Creek Provisions in Ligonier

—More food headlines

------

"I feel proud that we're still open. We're the last man standing," Morin said.

Troyan said the pandemic was a difficult time but the Butler Ponderosa persevered.

"Everyone was a little nervous after covid but I think we have really great, loyal customers," she said.

The buffet is a draw for married couple Richard and Mary Jane Fryman of Slippery Rock. The couple have been married 59 years and have dined at the Ponderosa since it opened.

They arrived after the initial lunch rush that filled the dining room.

Richard loves the meatloaf and fried chicken and Mary Jane reacted with surprise Thursday when she was told that no other Ponderosas are open in Pennsylvania.

"That's sad because it's good food," Mary Jane Fryman said.

"The meatloaf is a newer addition but I love it," Richard Fryman said.

The meatloaf reigns supreme after the steaks, Troyan said, followed by the chicken wings and fried chicken.

Troyan is on the lookout for one special long-distance diner.

"We have a Ponderosa guy from New Jersey and he drives here, stays in the area and makes it a weekend getaway a couple times a year," Troyan said.

It's that level of customer loyalty that Troyan hopes results in the Ponderosa staying open for years to come.

"The pressure is always on me. I want all of our guests to have a good experience. We have diners that come eat here every day," Troyan said.

"I love it. People come and take pics outside. People think I'm crazy to drive an hour for work but I raised two kids by myself with this income," Howe said.

Howe, 52, has watched her customers grow from babies to adulthood and senior citizens are a steadfast demographic at Ponderosa.

An 89-year-old customer was waiting at the door Thursday.

It's his routine and he's the first customer daily.

"It means a lot to me that he's so sweet and so dedicated. His favorite food is the baked chicken," Troyan said.

"I love seeing you," said longtime customer Donna Wilson to Morin as they hugged.

Server Kaitlyn Pastorius, 26, grew up dining with her family at the same Ponderosa she's worked at for the last six years.

"It's crazy how people drive hours to dine here. The loyalty. I feel like people feel at home here," said Pastorius, who recalled Ponderosa's Tuesday night clown and balloon animal nights for customers.

Ponderosa is located at 128 Clearview Circle on Route 8 and Route 308 in Center Township, Butler County.

Joyce Hanz is a native of Charleston, S.C. and is a features reporter covering the Pittsburgh region. She majored in media arts and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She can be reached at jhanz@triblive.com