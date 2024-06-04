Where kids can get free lunch this summer

Free breakfasts and lunches are available this summer for children ages 1-18 at Corpus Christi ISD.

Meals are also available for enrolled students with disabilities who are up to 21 years old.

Meals will be served at 21 schools this summer as well as at the YMCA. Meal times vary by location.

Children do not need to register to receive a free meal. All meals must be consumed on site.

Here's when and where to find a free meal:

Moody High School will serve breakfast from 8-8:25 a.m. and lunch from 1-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3-July 11.

Adkins Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Haas Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Browne Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Baker Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Driscoll Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Cunningham at South Park Middle School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:15-10:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Menger Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Cullen Place Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Berlanga Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Oak Park Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Los Encinos Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Zavala Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Kostoryz Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Barnes Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Fannin Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Shaw Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Mireles Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 19.

Dawson Elementary School will serve breakfast from 7:40-8 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 19.

Coles High School will serve breakfast 8:40-9 a.m. and lunch 1-1:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10-July 11.

Veterans Memorial High School will serve breakfast 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-July 19.

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend will serve lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10-July 19.

Students return to class Monday, Aug. 12.

